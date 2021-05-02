The economic issues of a Clean future in energy

That fourth branch of government is the nickname often applied to the State Corporation Commission, the panel that regulates utilities. For a long time, perhaps even since the agency’s founding in 1902, the SCC was considered a friendly venue for those utilities. Now the Democratic majority in the General Assembly has installed two new judges on the three-judge panel, so we’ll see what this remade SCC has in store.

We may get our first glimpse when the SCC decides how to regulate utilities under the Clean Economy Act, the landmark legislation the General Assembly passed last year to decarbonize the state’s electric grid. The eyes can play tricks. Many see that bill name and think Clean Energy Act. It’s that, too, but the substitution of “economy” for “energy” was intentional — a way for proponents to make the case that green energy doesn’t hurt the economy, it helps the economy. Broadly speaking, that's true. Renewable energy jobs are one of the fastest-growing parts of the economy; from 2014 to 2019 the solar-energy sector alone added 156,000 jobs in the U.S. — a growth rate of 167%. However, the catch is those new jobs being created are necessarily where the old ones in fossil fuels are being phased out. That’s where the Green New Dealers often don’t have a very good response, but one that we in Virginia should be more concerned about. We only have a few counties that produce coal, but they’re still our counties — and the economic tentacles of coal, even in its reduced form, still reach far beyond the coalfields. There are lots of businesses in Roanoke that make a living selling equipment to coal companies.