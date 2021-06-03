The lost grace of John Warner

When former U.S. Sen. John Warner passed away last week at age 94, there were many tributes about how Warner represented a bygone era of politics that was less polarizing and more, well, gentlemanly.

We use that term advisedly because Warner was not one to run an old boy’s club. For many years, his chief-of-staff was Susan Magill, who grew up in Roanoke County and wound up being named one of the 100 most powerful women in Washington. In 1998, reporter Christina Nuckols of The Roanoke Times wrote that “Warner’s staff has one of the lowest turnovers on Capitol Hill, and the senator has a reputation among women in particular for being a good boss.” Nuckols also wrote about something that didn’t make any of the tributes: Warner “led efforts to get a statue of women’s suffrage leaders out of the Capitol basement and into the rotunda, the first time women were represented in the great hall.”

But we digress. Our point today is to revisit an incident from Warner’s 1996 re-election campaign that sheds some light on his character – and, indirectly, the character (or lack thereof) of many politicians today.