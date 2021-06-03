The lost grace of John Warner

When former U.S. Sen. John Warner passed away last week at age 94, there were many tributes about how Warner represented a bygone era of politics that was less polarizing and more, well, gentlemanly.
We use that term advisedly because Warner was not one to run an old boy’s club. For many years, his chief-of-staff was Susan Magill, who grew up in Roanoke County and wound up being named one of the 100 most powerful women in Washington. In 1998, reporter Christina Nuckols of The Roanoke Times wrote that “Warner’s staff has one of the lowest turnovers on Capitol Hill, and the senator has a reputation among women in particular for being a good boss.” Nuckols also wrote about something that didn’t make any of the tributes: Warner “led efforts to get a statue of women’s suffrage leaders out of the Capitol basement and into the rotunda, the first time women were represented in the great hall.”
But we digress. Our point today is to revisit an incident from Warner’s 1996 re-election campaign that sheds some light on his character – and, indirectly, the character (or lack thereof) of many politicians today.
First, let’s set the political stage. Warner might have been an “accidental senator” who barely won his first election in 1978 (he was picked as the Republican nominee after the original candidate, Richard Obenshain, was killed in a plane crash). However, he soon became so popular that he rarely drew serious Democratic opposition – and sometimes had no Democratic opposition at all. He won in 1984 with 70% of the vote, and in 1990 with 80.9%. Warner was, by all measures, the most popular politician in Virginia.
All that changed in 1996 when Warner faced a very different type of Democratic contender — a wealthy young tech entrepreneur named Mark Warner. It soon became apparent that John Warner faced a more serious challenge than he ever had before. In early October, his campaign went on the attack. The typical Republican playbook then was the same as it is now – to portray the Democratic candidate as dangerously liberal.
In some ways, that was easier to do then than it is now because back then Virginia still voted reliably Republican in presidential elections. Successful Democrats then had to be careful about what they said and how they said it. They certainly denied being liberals, insisting they were merely moderates. Whether that was true or not is beside the point today; that was just the political environment at the time. Republicans had one advantage in 1996: A Democrat, Bill Clinton, was president, and so Republicans were keen to tie Virginia Democrats to him.
John Warner’s television ad showed President Clinton witnessing a handshake between Mark Warner and former Gov. Douglas Wilder. The implication: Here was photographic proof of just how liberal Mark Warner really is – there he is with Clinton!
There was just one problem: The photograph wasn’t real.
The actual photo showed Clinton witnessing a handshake between Virginia’s other U.S. senator — Democrat Charles Robb — and Wilder. The ad-maker had simply manipulated the photo to put Mark Warner’s head on Robb’s body.
Today we see lots of such photo manipulation – just look on Facebook on any given day – but in 1996 that was still a novelty. And, in this situation, a scandal. The story was broken by David M. Poole, then a reporter for The Roanoke Times. At first, Warner’s campaign spokesman insisted the photo was real. But then – “as evidence began to mount” – his campaign admitted it wasn’t. “From the very beginning of this campaign, Senator Warner gave strict instructions that all references to Senator Robb be deleted as a matter of senatorial courtesy, as they work together for the good of Virginia,” the campaign said. The ad-maker simply took that instruction literally, by deleting Robb from the photo and inserting Mark Warner instead.
Then John Warner did something unexpected. He fired the ad-maker and apologized. He held not one but two news conferences in Richmond and Virginia Beach – in those days politicians actually dared take questions from the news media and didn’t hide behind a Twitter account. “This was a serious, terrible mistake,” John Warner said. “I was not responsible in any other way than that I engaged this firm, and for that I take full responsibility.”
John Warner acted so swiftly that . . well, let’s just quote from Poole’s follow-up story:
His swift response stole some thunder from Democratic challenger Mark Warner, who flew into Hampton Roads Airport with a bellyfull of indignation.
Unbeknownst to Mark Warner, two of his top demands — that John Warner fire his media consultant and apologize — had been met before his airplane landed.
Who ever heard of such a thing? Mark Warner thought he had a good campaign issue that he could thump for days or even weeks – because what candidate really would fire his media consultant and apologize? Except John Warner did before Mark Warner could even get in front of a camera that day.
Furthermore, after that incident, John Warner avoided any “negative” ads directed at Mark Warner. What campaign would ever do that? John Warner did, and at some political peril. To everyone’s surprise, the Republican barely won that year – John Warner took 52.5% to Mark Warner’s 47.4%. That close call had long-term implications. As Poole, now executive director of the Virginia Public Access Project, wrote recently: “The strong showing opened the way for Mark Warner’s political career.” Mark Warner went on to become governor and, when John Warner retired, Mark Warner succeeded him in the U.S. Senate.
But let’s circle back to that 1996 campaign. John Warner didn’t have to do anything. Politics is full of dirty tricks. He could have just kept harping on Mark Warner being too liberal. – effectively saying the photo was metaphorically true even if it wasn’t literally true. He certainly didn’t have to go before television cameras – twice – and declare a “serious, terrible mistake.” And he definitely didn’t have to decide the only proper response after that was not to put up any negative campaign ads at all.
Now imagine a politician you despise. – party doesn’t matter. Can you imagine that politician reacting the same way John Warner did? Of course you can’t. And be honest – can you imagine a politician you admire taking that high road today? Probably not, right? But that wasn’t John Warner’s way. You need not agree with Warner’s politics; not everyone did then. But we’d all be better off if more today emulated the spirit with which he practiced them.
—The Roanoke Times