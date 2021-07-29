Time to speak up about redistricting

1. Should the Roanoke Valley be split between congressional districts? Or should it stay intact? And if it stays intact, should it become part of the 9th District? These are three big questions, just phrased differently. For decades, the Roanoke Valley was part of the 6th District. That started to change in the 1990s, when the 9th District had to grow geographically and bit off part of Roanoke County. Now, as a result of the redistricting following the 2010 census, the 9th District now includes Salem, and even more of Roanoke County. (You’ll recall that when Morgan Griffith of Salem was elected in 2010, he didn’t live in the district. He didn’t move, but the district did). The 9th District will have to grow even more in this redistricting, perhaps enough to pick up at least 75,000 people. The problem is that mapmakers don’t have many options, because the 9th is hemmed in by North Carolina, Tennessee, Kentucky and West Virginia. So how should the 9th expand? One easy way to pick up more people is simply to take in more of the Roanoke Valley. Sorry, Democrats, the 9th could swallow the city of Roanoke whole and still not pick up enough Democrats for your party to win the 9th again. (We’ve run the math). But taking in more of the Roanoke Valley would change the character of the 9th District in other ways – but making it more suburban and less rural. For the Roanoke Valley to retain its influence, valley residents should want the entire valley to be part of one congressional district, not split between two of them as it is now. (That would be a complication for Griffith). However, to preserve the rural character of the 9th, rural voters shouldn’t want any more of the Roanoke Valley in their district. So what’s the priority for the commission: Keeping the 9th District rural, even if that means drawing some strange lines? Or keeping the lines simple and changing the district’s rural nature by giving it even more of the Roanoke Valley?