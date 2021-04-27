Vaccinations in the Southside and Southwest Virginia are falling behind

Obviously nobody has shown up to squeeze the vaccines out of our arms. All those places are better vaccinated today than they were then. What’s happened, though, is that the pace of vaccinations has surged in the more urban parts of the state. That’s a good thing — a great thing. But what we’re also seeing is that the relative pace of vaccinations in part of rural Virginia — not all — is slower. Is this the “vaccine hesitancy” that we’ve been warned against? If so, now is the time to remind everyone that this pandemic won’t end until we get enough people vaccinated that we don’t have to worry so much about transmitting the virus — the so-called “herd immunity.” This isn’t anything new. This is how we beat polio, the measles, the whooping cough, the mumps, and all the other diseases we get vaccinated against in childhood. Now we just need to do it again with a different kind of virus. Nobody has thought the past year was much fun. The sooner we can get everyone vaccinated (or, more realistically, everyone over 16), the sooner we can put all this behind us. If we were invaded by some foreign enemy, we’d consider it our patriotic duty to take up arms to repel the attacker. Here, all we need to do is offer up an actual arm for a jab or two. Getting vaccinated is really a patriotic duty.