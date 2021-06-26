We have to take one more shot at getting us vaccinated

We realize we stated these data points in negative numbers – which may rile some of you who like to thump the tub of positivity – but this is a negative point. We are a week shy of July 4, and we are weak and shy of sealing off the virus from our public.

Yes, it’s good that our testing positivity rate is down to a remarkable 1.6%. That we are below community spread of 5% is one of the key reasons that you can go to games and festivals and movies and out to dinner these days and show your smile in the process.

And you can thank those who have committed to all our good health for pushing those numbers down. This progress hasn’t happened because the virus has abated and stopped mutating. It’s not because you were so diligent with your masks and distancing – although those were and remain imminently important for the unvaccinated – but it’s because thousands have gotten vaccinated and continued to urge family, friends and neighbors to do the same thing.

We drive home our points yet again – if only these words could convert… -- because the virus does continue to mutate, and this variant known as “Delta” – short for its scientific classification – is causing quite an upheaval in various locales. In Israel, for example, a public mask requirement had to be reinstated to guard against this highly contagious and rapidly moving variant.