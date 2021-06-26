We have to take one more shot at getting us vaccinated

If every word we have written about vaccinations and COVID-19 and the greater health needs of the public could be converted into a shot of vaccine that goes into the arm of a reluctant or recalcitrant resident of the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District, we believe we would be dealing with herd immunity.
But we can’t do that anymore than we can construct sentences that effectively twist arms so that shoulders are exposed for their first shots of Moderna or Pfizer vaccines, or, better, the full-vaccination 1-shot wonder from Johnson & Johnson.
We have in literary structure stomped our feet, screamed through our great megaphone and hit you with more numbers and trend data than you’ve seen since high school algebra. We wonder if such efforts have left you immune to us and our diagnosis for confronting the deadly disease that has infected more than 10,000 of your neighbors and killed 222 of them.
But let us hit you with this one more time:
In Danville, 56.7% of the population has not bothered to get even the first shot to protect themselves and their families from spreading this virus, and 65.2 % are not fully vaccinated. If you just want to talk about people 18 and older and ignore those kids in our middle and high schools, those rates are 46.3% and 55.3%, respectively.
In Pittsylvania County, there are 59.1% who haven’t take a shot and 65.2%% who aren’t fully vaccinated. And for adults: 51.2% have not had a shot and 58% are not fully vaccinated.
We realize we stated these data points in negative numbers – which may rile some of you who like to thump the tub of positivity – but this is a negative point. We are a week shy of July 4, and we are weak and shy of sealing off the virus from our public.
Yes, it’s good that our testing positivity rate is down to a remarkable 1.6%. That we are below community spread of 5% is one of the key reasons that you can go to games and festivals and movies and out to dinner these days and show your smile in the process.
And you can thank those who have committed to all our good health for pushing those numbers down. This progress hasn’t happened because the virus has abated and stopped mutating. It’s not because you were so diligent with your masks and distancing – although those were and remain imminently important for the unvaccinated – but it’s because thousands have gotten vaccinated and continued to urge family, friends and neighbors to do the same thing.
We drive home our points yet again – if only these words could convert… -- because the virus does continue to mutate, and this variant known as “Delta” – short for its scientific classification – is causing quite an upheaval in various locales. In Israel, for example, a public mask requirement had to be reinstated to guard against this highly contagious and rapidly moving variant.
And maybe you heard this week that the Virginia Department of Health said Delta has now been found in Virginia. The most virulent strain of the virus – which existing vaccines deter – is being breathed around among some of our neighbors.
This is what VDH said in its release:
“VDH is reporting 41 cases of this variant that have been identified in four of the five health regions since March 2021. Some variants of SARS-CoV-2 have been classified as variants of concern because they may increase the risk to human health.
“It is likely that these variants are more common in our communities than the number of reported cases suggest. This is because not all COVID-19 positive samples are tested to see what variant type they are. Therefore, it is important now, more than ever, that we all continue following public health recommendations to prevent the spread of COVID-19.”
No, this variant has not been found among the 18 cases of variants – and one death -- in the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District, but there were on Friday new cases of Delta diagnosed in Guilford County, N.C. That’s Greensboro. How many folks do you know who make the routine trips down U.S. 29 for business, commerce or pleasure? Yes, they could be exposed to the Delta variant and bring that evil little bug home to you.
We don’t know the “why” most of you reject the vaccine. Sometimes we have asked and found people muted to avoid being ostracized. We get that to a point, but we also think that if you are making a conscious decision – not because of some extenuating health circumstance – to reject vaccination, then you need to be able to explain to your neighbor why you won’t have his or her back on this. It’s only right to explain your wrong.