What exactly is a Republican?

In all three years — 1952, 1956, 1960 — Republicans declared themselves in favor of a constitutional amendment guaranteeing equal rights for women. By that measure, a good Republican such as Rep. Ben Cline, R-Botetourt, should be using his position on the House Judiciary Committee to advocate for legislation that would extend the ratification period for the Equal Rights Amendment. Otherwise, he could rightly be called that dreaded phrase – a Republican in name only.

In 1956, Republicans declared they believed in “an immigration policy which is in keeping with the traditions of America in providing a haven for oppressed peoples, and which is based on equality of treatment, freedom from implications of discrimination between racial, nationality and religious groups.” In 1960, Republicans went further. “Immigration has historically been a great factor in the growth of the United States, not only in numbers but in the enrichment of ideas that immigrants have brought with them,” the party resolved. Now, though, the party complained that “immigration has been reduced to the point where it does not provide the stimulus to growth that it should, nor are we fulfilling our obligation as a haven for the oppressed. Republican conscience and Republican policy require that: The annual number of immigrants we accept be at least doubled.” That was the platform that Richard Nixon ran on.