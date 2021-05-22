Will you do the honorable thing?

So we now are on the honor system.
Thanks to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — and secondarily to Gov. Ralph Northam — those among us who are fully vaccinated now have the opportunity to eschew our face masks in most public settings.
I’m sure you, like we, were very happy to have this freedom. We wore our masks as a commitment to a healthier society, but we have to admit that the foggy glasses were a problem. And it’s allergy season. Did you ever sneeze unexpectedly while wearing a mask? Right.
So, yeah, even though we believed, we also are relieved.
But all of this wonderful and unexpected change also has us concerned, because of that one key phrase in the messaging from both the CDC and the state:
Relaxed mask-wearing applies only to those of us who are “fully vaccinated.”
Just to be clear what that means: “Fully vaccinated” is someone who is two weeks past – the date does matter – a second shot of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
Anything short of that is not fully vaccinated.
And if you aren’t, you should continue to be wearing your mask and socially distancing to protect yourself and those around you from spreading the virus and prolonging the pandemic.
Of course, there is no reason that you shouldn’t be vaccinated.
The shot always has been relatively painless — yes, we realize that some of us fear needles like others fear clowns — and it’s a millisecond that most don’t even notice. And, yes, sometimes people have a few hours of illness after the second shot. That varies greatly from individual to individual.
But the more painful part — getting an appointment for a shot — is no longer relevant. You can walk into many places and bare your arm and be done with it.
Even better, anyone 12 and older can get a shot, which means many families can be completely vaccinated. We think by fall that younger children will be, too. That will be a glorious day to push us to herd immunity.
Only … only … a LOT of us have not bothered.
Do you know people who simply have NOT been vaccinated? So do we, and we find that both troubling and unacceptable.
Statewide, the Virginia Department of Health reports, slightly more than half of us have had at least one shot, and slightly more than 4 in 10 of us are fully vaccinated. There are some folks who took one shot and inexplicably haven’t taken the second.
Locally? Well, we are not putting our best arm forward. In Pittsylvania County 37% of us have had one shot, and a poor 31% are fully vaccinated.
And let’s put that into real numbers, not percentages: There are about 42,000 residents of the county — more than the entire city of Danville — who are not fully vaccinated, and about 38,000 have had no shot at all.
Speaking of Danville, the percentages are virtually identical — 39% and 31% — but that means some 25,715 have had no shot, and 28,696 are not fully vaccinated.
Even when you deduct the number of children who haven’t had the opportunity, that’s a lot of arms not reaching out to help the community.
And that’s 70,000 or so of us — 70% of us — who are REQUIRED to wear a mask everywhere.
And then we see people say stuff like this:
“I only wear a mask when forced [and I’m] not taking the shot for a long time,” as one woman said.
And we want to say “grow up.”
You realize, don’t you, that there are variants out there trying to sending us back into pandemic shutdown? Are you going to help them or help your neighbors, as the New Testament tells us to do?
Some businesses are helping. They have recognized this high propensity of non-vaccination, and they are continuing to require masks. You can count Walgreens and Dollar General among them. We were pleased to see that some smaller businesses in Danville will continue to protect their customers and their employees.
We think that’s appropriate, but they shouldn’t have to do it.
May has been our best month in, well, a year. There are declining cases, declining positivity in tests, declining deaths counts and moderated hospitalizations. Scientists at the University of Virginia warn, though, that that could all change. There’s no reason it should.
This is on all of us. This is the right thing. This is how we can avoid a resurgence of positive tests, more infections, more people going into the hospital, more people dying.
Are 218 not enough deaths for you? You want to see more?
We didn’t think so.
Then get vaccinated or wear a mask. It’s up to you.
That’s the honorable thing to do.