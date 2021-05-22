Will you do the honorable thing?

Of course, there is no reason that you shouldn’t be vaccinated.

The shot always has been relatively painless — yes, we realize that some of us fear needles like others fear clowns — and it’s a millisecond that most don’t even notice. And, yes, sometimes people have a few hours of illness after the second shot. That varies greatly from individual to individual.

But the more painful part — getting an appointment for a shot — is no longer relevant. You can walk into many places and bare your arm and be done with it.

Even better, anyone 12 and older can get a shot, which means many families can be completely vaccinated. We think by fall that younger children will be, too. That will be a glorious day to push us to herd immunity.

Only … only … a LOT of us have not bothered.

Do you know people who simply have NOT been vaccinated? So do we, and we find that both troubling and unacceptable.

Statewide, the Virginia Department of Health reports, slightly more than half of us have had at least one shot, and slightly more than 4 in 10 of us are fully vaccinated. There are some folks who took one shot and inexplicably haven’t taken the second.