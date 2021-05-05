Women candidates in Virginia owe this woman

Don’t count on that. Just based on the sheer number of candidates, it’s more likely the party will nominate an all-male ticket. Still, Republicans have a record number of women running: two of the party’s seven candidates for governor, two of the six candidates for lieutenant governor and one of the four candidates for attorney general. Those five candidates add up to one more female candidate than on the Democratic side.

In 1961, she was the Republican nominee for lieutenant governor. She was the first woman nominated by a major party for one of the state’s top three offices. At least three asterisks apply here. Barger wasn’t the first woman to run for statewide office. She wasn’t even the first woman nominated by a major party for statewide office. In 1921, Virginia’s first statewide election after the ratification of the 19th Amendment, there were three women on the ballot. Lillie Davis Custis of Accomac County ran for governor as a Socialist. Republicans that year shamefully purged all Black members from their ranks in a futile bid to become more appealing to white voters. Those Republicans who remained nominated Elizabeth Otey of Lynchburg for superintendent of public instruction, then a position we elected. The ousted Black Republicans nominated their own slate, which included Maggie Walker of Richmond for superintendent of public instruction. All lost, quite badly, but it was still an indication that going forward Virginians could expect to see a lot of women seek public office. Except they didn’t. For decades after 1921, not a single woman tried to seek either the Democratic or Republican nominations for statewide office. Indeed, Barger didn’t seek her nomination, either.