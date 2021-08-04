Youngkin comes up short for rural Virginia on his economic plan

Glenn Youngkin, the blankest of blank slates ever to run for Virginia governor, has finally started to fill in some of those blanks on policy. The result is pretty disappointing and something of a gut punch for the rural areas that are the base of his own Republican Party.

Last week, with some fanfare, Youngkin announced his grandly titled “plan to invest in all Virginians.”

It was nothing more than a recitation of standard Republican talking points — mostly tax refunds and tax breaks. Perhaps we shouldn’t have expected anything else from the former co-CEO of the world’s second-largest private equity firm.

On the other hand, we had hoped for a little more creativity from someone who has worked at such a high level of the economy.

Youngkin and Democrat Terry McAuliffe have spent much of the campaign arguing about the state of the Virginia economy. Youngkin says it’s “in the ditch.”

Democrats sputter that the state has a just finished the fiscal year with a record $2.6 billion surplus and that CNBC just ranked Virginia as the best state in which to do business, the second time under Gov. Ralph Northam that it has won that honor.