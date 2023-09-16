Troubling times

Amid more and more troubling times now for our country several points of concern have recently crossed my mind and I felt compelled to comment.

Not even the slightest attempt is being made by either the Democrats or the Republicans to put an end to our already more than $33 trillion national debt from growing by several trillion seemingly more every year now.

What never seems to get mentioned by any of the politicians or the news media is just how much we pay annually in interest for the ludicrous and insane spending. It is estimated at approximately $475 billion annually. For a quick comparison or reference, that is about triple what the Big Guy Biden has spent funding Ukraine and 475 times what Biden has promised to give in a one-time payment to the Hawaiian residents to help after the recent horrible and tragic fires.

The mentioned $700 per resident is a pathetic amount to offer after such a tragedy, especially as we have sent and continue to send ridiculous amounts of monies and military equipment to the most corrupt country on earth, Ukraine.

It took him two weeks before he decided it was appropriate to visit Maui, after he stated “no comment” with his infamous smirk when asked about the devastation and loss of life. That is utterly ridiculous and then he made headlines as he told the citizens one of his “fairy tales” he often tells about a fire which occurred at his home in 2004 when lightning struck and threatened his cat and his Corvette.

Reportedly, it was an electrical fire and was contained to the kitchen. Why even mention this? Why make this comparison? Is this guy for real? The devastated Maui residents do not want to hear all his idiotic mumbling nonsense! This obviously shows how seriously out of touch he is with reality and the nation’s problems, to think he’s the leader of the free world, let’s not forget!

His behavior is very troubling to say the least.

Another comparison to Biden’s spending is that it is about 100 times more than President Donald Trump requested for his “too expensive” border wall. And to add, this amount is actually smaller than it could’ve been since President Trump refinanced much of the debt back when the interest rates were near 0%. Sadly, now, since interest rates are skyrocketing higher and higher seemingly each month or so, there’s absolutely no realistic hope of ever paying down that debt.

This is a ticking “time bomb” and we all need to take notice and realize the consequences. When this “bomb” goes off, the only choice the government will have will be to further devalue the dollar, following the model of what happened in Venezuela and Germany in the past. A friendly reminder, be sure you bring a strong, dependable wheelbarrow to carry plenty of money when you go grocery shopping for that gallon of milk and loaf of bread!

Americans need to wake up and pay attention as to what is happening right in front of our very eyes. We are living in trying times now and I hope most Americans are finally coming around and realizing how bad Biden and the Democrats has helped make it for us all.

In case you haven’t noticed, “Bidennomics” isn’t working contrary to what the Big Guy claims. In closing, a good portion of this absolute chaos and economic madness wasn’t present when President Trump was in the White House. Help stop this feckless lack of leadership and vote Trump in 2024!

Daryl Rigney, Danville

Political courage

Political courage in Congress is negligible. Both major political parties are derelict of responsible actions, deceptions, and shameless hypocrisies.

Democrats defend indefensible Biden influence-peddling schemes, led by President “Big-Guy’”Biden’s ne’er-do-well son. Their defense is visibly crumbling to the extent of a now-questionable plea agreement that no honest prosecutor would have ever brought.

The appointment of David Weiss as special counsel is a violation of Department of Justice regulations. A special counsel must be independent of government. Mr. Garland’s appointment of Mr. Weiss is an obvious stonewall of Republican congressional committee investigations into the “Biden family syndicate.”

Trump’s impeachments will go down in history as failed partisan hatred, conducted by the most corrupt Democrat Congress in history. To the last man and woman, Democrats perjured themselves to present lies to the American people about both failed impeachments.

The second Trump impeachment regarded then-Vice President Biden’s role in extorting bribes from Ukraine in exchange for U.S. foreign aid under his control. Taking bribes is specifically called out as an impeachable offense. Mr. Biden openly bragged about his role in the scandal getting the Ukrainian prosecutor fired. Rather than charging Mr. Biden for the malfeasance he committed, the corrupt Democrat Congress pursued impeachment against Mr. Trump.

Republicans are no better; some have defended Trump’s circus of lies and fighting-words threats.

These events are worse than Watergate. Let us hope and pray our country can recover from such corruption in our government.

David V. Mantiply,

Pittsylvania County

‘Bidenomics’ not working

I was one of those almost 13 million Americans that chose to watch the first Republican debate held in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

According to a New York Times tracking, there were 10 subjects discussed with abortion getting the top subject followed by the topic on Trump.

It is interesting to know that 52% of GOP voters back Trump as the Republican Party nominee despite all the indictments against him. A CNN poll Aug. 25-31 asked some Republicans whether they were concerned about all the charges against Trump. A total of 56% said they were not seriously concerned at all.

Having retired already, what concerns me most is the state of the economy since President Joe Biden took office. In the last two years, 58% of Americans say that the economy has gotten worse. The Bureau of Labor Statistics said that inflation under President Biden from January 2021 to July 2023 saw the overall CPI went up to 15.8% and that the cost of food at home went up to 19.79%.

A Fox poll says that 74% of Americans say that inflation is going in the wrong direction. Consumer credit card debt has reached $1.03 trillion according to the Federal Reserve Bank of New York on Aug. 8. It is disturbing that credit card and car loan defaults have hit a 10 year high: credit card delinquencies hit 3.8% while car loan defaults hit 3.6%.

“Bidenomics” is not working contrary to what President Biden whispered to us, that “it is working.” A Fox News poll, Aug. 11-14, among registered voters asking them whether President Biden has made the economy better or worse, revealed that 52% said he has made it worse. This President Biden inflation has caused families in this country to spend $709 more per month than two years ago and that 61% of Americans are living paycheck to paycheck.

Adding to this inflation problem is the open border security with illegal migrants, the issue of crime, government spending and many more including the aid to Ukraine. Secretary Blinken who just went to Ukraine and announced over $1 billion in new Ukraine funds. When will this end? Americans when asked what the U.S. should be doing in helping Ukraine against the Russians, 36% say do less. What do you say?

Rodolfo V. Babiera, Danville

Smoke in the casino

On our way to the Danville Casino entrance, we were warned about the cigarette smoke.

As a non-smoker the smoke hit me right in the face — it was bad. We did a quick walk through, with our COVID-19 mask and left. We went back the next morning (Sunday) and it wasn’t as bad.

We even found a Blackjack table where no one was smoking. It stayed that way until we left.

I know we are not going to see a smoke-free casino, but what about a few no smoking table games? We left with more than we came in with so we will be returning next week.

Robert Kingery, Richmond

Vote for Angie Harris

It was my pleasure to work with Angie Harris for over 30 years in the Pittsylvania and Danville court systems. Mrs. Harris was always professional, knowledgeable, courteous, efficient, patient and helpful. Her kindness and attention to detail were most appreciated.

She will make an excellent clerk using her many years of experience, her good judgment and her caring for people.

Glenn Berget, retired attorney