102722-drb-edt-letter-merged

Vote for the incumbents

We are in the stage of early voting with Election Day being Nov. 8.

This is a very important election and if you have not voted I hope you will either vote early or on Election Day.

There are four seats on Danville City Council that voters will select to represent them for the next four years. James Buckner is one of the incumbents seeking reelection and I intend to cast a vote for him. I also plan to vote for Alonzo Jones, Dr. Gary Miller and Bryant Hood.

Danville City Council is operating like a well-oiled machine quietly performing their duties without controversy and moving Danville forward. Problems that faced the city were assessed and plans put in place to reduce crime, improve education in the schools and attract new business to the city thereby improving our economic situation and creating jobs. This has been a success with the crime rate under control and more than $1 million in announced investments by industry coming the Danville bringing more than 3,000 new jobs.

There are other potential announcements as we move forward, and I hope the citizens of Danville are informed as to what is happening and desire to see this progress continue. With City Council and the city administration functioning at an exceptional level, I hope voters will see that the incumbents are a part of a well-organized team moving Danville forward in a fashion that needs to continue.

I hope you will consider casting your vote for the incumbents to ensure progress continues for they have proven they have us on the right track!

T. Neal Morris, Danville

Petrina Carter for City Council

I am writing to support Petrina Carter for Danville City Council.

I have known Ms. Carter for many years and have always been very impressed by her dedication to our community. Long before she was running for office, she always participated in community events and showed her support in numerous ways.

The City Council needs a strong female voice who will always put the needs of the community first, not just photo ops and lip service. Danville, please vote Petrina Carter for City Council.

Jennifer Miller, Danville