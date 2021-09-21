9/11 helps us think about God's role

As I sit here on this Sept. 11th, I reflected on what an impact this day made on all of our lives. And I think of how the attack on Pearl Harbor, on Dec. 7, 1941, changed our parents’ and grandparents’ lives back then.

Right off the bat, I want to be sad. Then I think about how God has been with us through both of these tragic times. A warm feeling of love comes over my body and soul.

I still cry as I think of the heroic people on 9/11 that run toward those burning and falling buildings that fateful day. A lot of those brave men and women never got to see their families and loved ones again. They didn’t see their children graduate from school, get married and witness the birth of their beautiful grandchildren. And they knew that as they ran, not walked toward what they knew was probably going to be certain death. We should thank God for these people every day. They made a great and positive difference in their world.

I’m sitting here listening to Ray Charles’ version of “America The Beautiful.” And it lifts my spirits as I hear him sing the words, “You know, God done shed his grace on thee, He crowned thy good, yes he did, in brotherhood, from sea to shining sea.” And you oughta love him for it.