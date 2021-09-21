9/11 helps us think about God's role

As I sit here on this Sept. 11th, I reflected on what an impact this day made on all of our lives. And I think of how the attack on Pearl Harbor, on Dec. 7, 1941, changed our parents’ and grandparents’ lives back then.
Right off the bat, I want to be sad. Then I think about how God has been with us through both of these tragic times. A warm feeling of love comes over my body and soul.
I still cry as I think of the heroic people on 9/11 that run toward those burning and falling buildings that fateful day. A lot of those brave men and women never got to see their families and loved ones again. They didn’t see their children graduate from school, get married and witness the birth of their beautiful grandchildren. And they knew that as they ran, not walked toward what they knew was probably going to be certain death. We should thank God for these people every day. They made a great and positive difference in their world.
I’m sitting here listening to Ray Charles’ version of “America The Beautiful.” And it lifts my spirits as I hear him sing the words, “You know, God done shed his grace on thee, He crowned thy good, yes he did, in brotherhood, from sea to shining sea.” And you oughta love him for it.
And here is a little of Alan Jackson’s song “Where Were You When The World Stopped Turning”: “But I know Jesus and I talk to God, And I remember this from when I was young. Faith, hope, and love are some good things He gave us. And the greatest is love.”
I’m so very proud to be an American, but more importantly, I’m thankful to be a child of God. Please everyone remember this, if you don’t remember anything else. Stay close and cling to Jesus Christ and his word. Stay close and cling to fellow Christians. Stay close and cling to people, groups and political parties that keep you close to Jesus, not pull you away from him.
You know the groups and people that I speak of. They pass laws that separate us from God. They care only for their agendas, not for our Lord’s. Those people gave their lives on 9-11-01 for their families and strangers alike. They gave their lives for their God and country. All lives mattered to those people and so they should to us. All of us are God’s children.
May God continue to bless our great country. And may we all continue to give thanks to our Lord and savior.
The writer lives in Hurt.