It’s a win-win situation for the City of Danville and for its residents. Should the city send out $2,000 stimulus checks just to its taxpayers of both Danville and Pittsylvania County, the out of work people with back taxes and behind on their utilities could catch them up.

There by sending a large portion of the checks back to the city. Therefore, it’s a win-win for both. The city comes out smelling like a rose, permanently endearing them to their customers. Let’s face it the city could use some good P.R. Not to mention the National Press it would get, perhaps enticing business’s and people to move here. A double win for the city.