A fantasy that

borders on reality To the editor:

What if this were to happen?

Immigrants flood across America’s Southern border, bringing with them “the plague.” Unchecked, “the plague” in a matter of weeks ravages the country from sea to shining sea. More than 30 million were dead or dying.

Every city and town is locked down to prevent the spread. Commerce grinds to a halt as the supply of gasoline dries up. Soon the shelves of retail and grocery stores are picked clean by looters. All restaurants disappear.

America goes dark as all of the coal and oil power stations close down, followed by the nuclear stations unable to get their workers in and out or fed. Only the hydroelectric and solar power remain online briefly before being forced to shut down by lack of workers.

Inflation and price-gouging take hold, and the economy collapses. Those who have guns make the rules. Cities become lawless.

With the collapse of the American economic juggernaut comes the collapse of the rest of the world’s economies as well. Famine and civil unrest spread. Wars of unchecked aggression break out. Billions die in the savagery.