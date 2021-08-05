A fantasy that
borders on reality To the editor:
What if this were to happen?
Immigrants flood across America’s Southern border, bringing with them “the plague.” Unchecked, “the plague” in a matter of weeks ravages the country from sea to shining sea. More than 30 million were dead or dying.
Every city and town is locked down to prevent the spread. Commerce grinds to a halt as the supply of gasoline dries up. Soon the shelves of retail and grocery stores are picked clean by looters. All restaurants disappear.
America goes dark as all of the coal and oil power stations close down, followed by the nuclear stations unable to get their workers in and out or fed. Only the hydroelectric and solar power remain online briefly before being forced to shut down by lack of workers.
Inflation and price-gouging take hold, and the economy collapses. Those who have guns make the rules. Cities become lawless.
With the collapse of the American economic juggernaut comes the collapse of the rest of the world’s economies as well. Famine and civil unrest spread. Wars of unchecked aggression break out. Billions die in the savagery.
I could go on, but I think I have made my point.
Contact U.S. Sen Mark Warner or the president and tell them: Please don’t let this happen. Get control of the border.
HARVEY G. MINNICK JR., Danville
We are not preventing future addictions To the editor:
Fatal drug overdoses this year makes headline news in the Register & Bee (‘Meth a growing threat in Virginia,” Aug. 3). The article states these deaths are propelled by the use of opioids, methamphetamines and fentanyl in the state of Virginia and are resulting in “record-shattering numbers.” So what have the governor and state legislature done about this? They have approved the legal use of marijuana in the state of Virginia. This undoubtedly will only increase the number of drug-addicted people, each seeking a new “high” that will result in a lot more overdose deaths.
And speaking of addictions, Danville has also invited “gaming” and casinos into our community, which are just as addictive as the foregoing drugs. According to Mayo Clinic, gambling addiction is harder to cure than alcohol and drug addiction.
I shudder to think what our community will become when folks can’t find the money to throw away with these addictions.