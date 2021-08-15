A note of support for Sheriff Mondul

I would like to show my support for Sheriff Mike Mondul in the upcoming election for Danville sheriff. While I do not reside in the city, I was born and raised in Danville, and I have a sincere interest in the city and felt compelled to express my support.

Sheriff Mondul has excelled in the position since 2009, when he was first elected, and has proven to be, without a doubt, the best choice. I have known Mike for many years and know full well that he is a very compassionate, ethical, professional and sincere individual, who takes great pride in a job well done and demonstrates this in everything he does.