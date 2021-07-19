A patient describes how hospital treated her

I was awake during the surgery. Amazing, right? In the operating room I met a wonderful, gentle lady. She soothingly stroked my forehead. She would speak to me in a soft, soothing voice, asking me if I was OK. She was fantastic. She kept my stress level way down.

These doctors were awesome. They saved my life. I will always be grateful to them and to God.

I had many different nurses during my 3-week stay . It's important to get good care in every aspect of a hospital's treatment. I cannot say a bad word of any of the nurses.

They all encouraged me as I progressed and lifted my spirits, which helped me mend faster. Their lovely smiles and their up-beat personalities were marvelous. Katherine, one of them, was such a sweetheart. Thank you, Arianna. You always had fresh cold water for me before I even asked for it. I loved that. Thank you for making my stay a little better. Judy, my new friend, we connected immediately, didn't we? We thought alike, and we liked a lot of the same things.

Eddie, I didn't forget you. You chuckled at my jokes. You were a gentleman with me. I was a little nervous at first having a male nurse. You calmed me and let me know it would be fine. You were right. I had another male nurse later. Al was wonderful. He played right along with my jokes. Very kind to me.