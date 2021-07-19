A patient describes how hospital treated her

The public needs to hear about the treatment I received at Sovah Health-Danville recently.
I arrived at the hospital on June 26, and it was determined that I needed a pacemaker. I also recently had had a stroke, which affected when I could receive the pacemaker.
This hospital has an outstanding cardiology team, led by Dr. Gunn. Several members of the team would come into my room and talk to me and explain things about my condition and what I needed. They also answered my children's questions.
These well-qualified doctors spent time making sure we understood the risks and the necessity of the operation. They consoled us and comforted us, and they took considerable time with us. My children and I were very concerned.
The doctor who did the operation is from Duke, a specialist in putting in pacemakers. He explained to me that the whole cardiology team spent many hours reviewing and discussing my case. He also told me that there was a delicate and sensitive balance to be considered.
The two main issues were the stroke and the heart. The stroke needed me to be on a blood thinner, which prohibited an operation. The heart required an operation. It was a sensitive balance of when to take me off the blood thinners to do the operation.
These people cared what happened to me. I mattered to them. All these top-quality doctors were fighting for my life.
I was awake during the surgery. Amazing, right? In the operating room I met a wonderful, gentle lady. She soothingly stroked my forehead. She would speak to me in a soft, soothing voice, asking me if I was OK. She was fantastic. She kept my stress level way down.
These doctors were awesome. They saved my life. I will always be grateful to them and to God.
I had many different nurses during my 3-week stay . It's important to get good care in every aspect of a hospital's treatment. I cannot say a bad word of any of the nurses.
They all encouraged me as I progressed and lifted my spirits, which helped me mend faster. Their lovely smiles and their up-beat personalities were marvelous. Katherine, one of them, was such a sweetheart. Thank you, Arianna. You always had fresh cold water for me before I even asked for it. I loved that. Thank you for making my stay a little better. Judy, my new friend, we connected immediately, didn't we? We thought alike, and we liked a lot of the same things.
Eddie, I didn't forget you. You chuckled at my jokes. You were a gentleman with me. I was a little nervous at first having a male nurse. You calmed me and let me know it would be fine. You were right. I had another male nurse later. Al was wonderful. He played right along with my jokes. Very kind to me.
There are so many that were sweethearts and tended to my medical needs and also my soul's needs. A smile, encouraging words, kindness, all of it.
I need to mention Tyler, the dietician at the hospital. My son told him about my special dietary needs. The food was always tasty and wonderful.
Kimmie and Marion two lovely cleaning ladies. Kimmie would come into my room with a smile and sweet conversation. She humbly said to me, "I don't help anyone medically, but I do enjoy making them smile." I told her, when you make someone smile, you are helping them medically. A smile lifts one's spirits and that helps them get well. Marion was a dear.
That is the kind of treatment you can expect from Sovah-Danville.
The writer is a resident of Pelham, N.C.