Afghan refugees need full scrutiny

To the editor:

The way President Joe Biden handled the Afghanistan crisis is disappointing. It reminded me of what happened in Saigon years ago when the U.S. decided to leave. The scene at the Kabul airport was chaotic to say the least.

Obviously, the plan to leave Afghanistan was not planned very well by the president and his advisers. What worries me is that with all those people wanting to leave on those planes to come to the U.S. is the fact that there was no vetting at all that was done on these people.

I don’t think anybody in the U.S. knows the backgrounds of these persons. Have they been tested for the COVID-19 virus? If not, then somebody should be doing this before these persons are admitted to the USA otherwise it adds to the surge of COVID-19 cases problem happening nowadays, not to mention what is happening at the southern border with the number of illegal immigrants pouring into the U.S.

Soon, the U.S. will be back to lockdowns again to control the spread of the coronavirus, especially the rate of vaccination is low despite what President Biden is asking all to do.