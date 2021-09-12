 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Afghanistan can help correct 'wrong'
0 Comments
editor's pick
LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Afghanistan can help correct 'wrong'

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

A tremendous grief envelops our hearts for the people of Afghanistan, for our troops who were killed or injured there, and for their families. The loss and destruction resulting from this war is almost beyond our human capacity to fathom.

Although some would point to a few positive accomplishments of this invasion, there is now no avoiding the painful fact that Afghanistan is no safer, nor more secure, than when we first arrived 20 years ago. How did the war proceed for so long, when many believed that achieving the long-term objective of a stable Afghan government that could survive without a US presence, was highly questionable?

Remember that the 2001 Authorization for Use of Military Force is what first allowed the president to send troops to Afghanistan. Since then, Congress has abdicated its Constitutional responsibility for oversight of war, allowing subsequent administrations to use this AUMF as somewhat of a “blank check.”

The best way we can honor the sacrifices of all who fought bravely for a better life for Afghans is to force Congress to reclaim its job regarding oversight of war, to avoid a repeat of this tragedy.

I commend U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine for taking the first step toward that goal by sponsoring S.J. Res 10, which would repeal the 2002 AUMF, and Congressman Good who has voted in support of repeal. I call upon Senator Warner to do likewise.

Let’s finally get our war powers house in order so that our hearts are never this heavy again.

CAROL DICAPRIO HERRICK, Charlottesville

0 Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Thomas' comments are off the mark

Among other inane comments columnist Cal Thomas complains that Bible reading and prayers (I assume he means “Christian prayers”) have been eli…

Letters

Clean homes, yards are important

As a homeowner I'm thankful for what God has blessed me with. I try to keep my home clean and presentable. I love working in my yard, for bein…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert