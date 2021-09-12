Afghanistan can help correct 'wrong'

A tremendous grief envelops our hearts for the people of Afghanistan, for our troops who were killed or injured there, and for their families. The loss and destruction resulting from this war is almost beyond our human capacity to fathom.

Although some would point to a few positive accomplishments of this invasion, there is now no avoiding the painful fact that Afghanistan is no safer, nor more secure, than when we first arrived 20 years ago. How did the war proceed for so long, when many believed that achieving the long-term objective of a stable Afghan government that could survive without a US presence, was highly questionable?

Remember that the 2001 Authorization for Use of Military Force is what first allowed the president to send troops to Afghanistan. Since then, Congress has abdicated its Constitutional responsibility for oversight of war, allowing subsequent administrations to use this AUMF as somewhat of a “blank check.”

The best way we can honor the sacrifices of all who fought bravely for a better life for Afghans is to force Congress to reclaim its job regarding oversight of war, to avoid a repeat of this tragedy.