Afghanistan should not be forgotten

This country is at a very dangerous crossroads to destruction. The worst leadership in my lifetime.

The death of those 11 young Marines and one Navy corpsman, one Army solider should never be forgotten. The blood of those young troops are on Joe Biden’s hands.

Twenty years in Afghanistan, almost $2 trillion and approximately $83 billion in military weapons and equipment, paid salaries of 300,000 Afghans trained to defend their country. Our so-called leaders fly them over here and locate them on military bases. How stupid can anyone get?

Our Senator Tim Kaine welcomes them with open arms. Media were not allowed.

JOE SPENCE, Ringgold