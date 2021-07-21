All of us can learn and teach for our students

By mid- August, the yellow school buses will return our children to school for the 2021-2022 school year, this time for an in-person classroom learning experience.

Polls of parents, teachers, school administrators and political leaders at all levels of government endorse this return to classrooms for children of all ages. This support is driven by the results of this past school year’s COVID-19-fueled experiment with virtual learning.

Indeed, even when paired with in-person learning for a hybrid experience, virtual learning has had had a negative impact on some students’ academic progress.

Faced with larger-than-usual subject failures by students at all grade levels, school districts nationwide turned to summer school options. They tasked educators to review and to reteach material to those students, who during the regular school year failed to attend to or grasp to mastery of some subject matter -- often in the absence of a consistent physical presence of a teacher to monitor their progress and to adjust teaching strategies to individual learner needs.