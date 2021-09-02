'America is back' has a new meaning

President-Unity, "Big-Guy" Biden. is full of Kabul. Who made the halfwit decision to abandon Bagram air base in the middle of night? I didn’t study Greek, but I recognize a coward Democrat surrendering when I see one. His war rooms are only for multitrillion-dollar "human infrastructure" bills. "America is back" has a whole new meaning.

If Trump had surrendered Afghanistan like this, Democrats would be running to TV cameras calling for impeachment again. But since Biden’s a Democrat, they’ll just make sure Americans left behind receive mail-in ballots for 2022 mid-terms. Why is it Democratic presidents cannot stop abandoning American embassies to terrorists?

Evacuating thousands of Afghans before Americans is irresponsible. How many terrorists infiltrated evacuees fleeing Kabul on American planes?

Stranded Americans and Afghans who helped our military will be hunted down and murdered by Taliban. I’m sure they’re relieved hearing W.H. Press Secretary Jen Psaki refute reporters and say they’re "not stranded."

Terrorists now have the entire country from which to again attack the West and with American weapons. At least they don’t have AR-15s. Taliban laugh at Joe Biden and the U.S.