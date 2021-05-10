 Skip to main content
An endorsement for Foy as Democratic nominee
LETTER TO THE EDITOR

An endorsement for Foy as Democratic nominee

To the editor:

Virginia Democrats have made huge strides in the last 10 years. We’ve won every statewide election since 2009, taken back the House of Delegates and the state Senate and become the most progressive state in the South.

But the COVID-19 pandemic has freshly exposed and intensified numerous inequities across Virginia. Unreliable internet service plagued remote work for countless Virginians struggling to provide for their families. Underserved students fell further behind because of unequal access to technology and resources to support the transition to online learning. And too many experienced firsthand the consequences of disparate access to medical information, testing and treatment.

That’s why now, more than ever, we can’t afford to let the momentum we’ve built up over the last 10 years slow down. As we look ahead to solve the challenges of today, we cannot rely on solutions of the past — we can’t go back to Terry McAuliffe.

We need Jennifer Carroll Foy as our next governor. She knows what it is like to be left behind, and that personal experience makes her the perfect solution for our current moment.

As governor, she promises to expand high speed internet access to 97% of all Virginians. She is fully committed to bettering our education system by giving students and teachers the tools they need to succeed. She plans on reducing health insurance costs and investing in quality care for everyone regardless of income, race, location or gender.

The politicians of the past aren’t a suitable answer to the challenges we face today. We don’t need leaders who would rather spend their time at million-dollar fundraisers than speaking to Virginians. It’s time to usher in a new Virginia Way, not more of the status quo.

AARON DOSS, Forest

