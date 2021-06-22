An open appeal to Sen. Joe Manchin

On behalf of defending America’s experiment involving a democratic form of governance and equally in defense and support of protecting voting rights and election integrity and the moral constraint of our Christian faith, I am complied to write this pastoral letter to U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.):
Part of my family roots and heritage is West Virginia. I appreciate and love the state. I enjoy geography and scenic power of winding roads and perching mountains. But I am writing as a pastor and a concerned American.
I make this appeal to you and your conscience, not to mention your Christian faith. Your decision to vote against the For the People Act is flatly wrong and indefinable both by logic and ethics.
One, you are voting against and hurting the people you support and represent.
Two, America’s experiment with democracy is in peril, having suffering multiple blows under the reign and bad leadership of the former administration. Not to mention the assault on Jan. 6, and a stubborn and mean-spirited Republican Party in Senate and throughout this nation. Who by their action today undermine instead of defending and supporting our democratic principles and ideas? Party is all right, and fighting for the political bend of the party is a worthy cause.
Mr. Senator, voting what is “right” has to be greater, more honorable and higher calling than is bipartisanship and the filibuster rule. I will put it bluntly: It is both unrighteous and sinful disallowing the influence of the ethics of the faith and example of Jesus Christ. (Yes! I didn’t say Christian faith, but America’s brand of Christian faith — if Christ were here, he would not recognize his teaching and practices he left for the followers of the faith).
Ethic of our faith says “do what is right” not what will increase your chances of receiving a positive vote in the next election.
Mr. Senator, to tie the procedural matters such as bipartisanship and to maintain the Senate’s filibuster rule and failing to follow the ethics of our faith is wrong.
I make this appeal both as pastor and as a concerned American. Mr. Senator, you both can “do better than” casting your vote in the “no” column. The ethic of our faith dictates you to do differently.
I close this appeal with providing citations from the holy Scripture for your enlightenment and instruction.
Matthew 23:23 23: “Woe to you, teachers of the law and Pharisees, you hypocrites! You give a tenth of your spices-mint, dill and cumin. But you have neglected the more important matters of the law-justice, mercy and faithfulness. You should have practiced the latter, without neglecting the former.”
Micah 6:8 “He has shown you, O man, what is good; And what does the Lord require of you but to do justly, To love [a]mercy, and to walk humbly with your God?”
I believe it was Martin L. King Jr. who said, “Life’s most persistent and urgent question is, ‘What are you doing for others?’”
EDITOR’S NOTE: Manchin has offered a compromise bill about voting writes that could come for a vote before the Senate in the next few days.
The writer lives in Axton and is pastor of Morning Star Holy Church in Martinsville.