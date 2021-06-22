An open appeal to Sen. Joe Manchin

Ethic of our faith says “do what is right” not what will increase your chances of receiving a positive vote in the next election.

Mr. Senator, to tie the procedural matters such as bipartisanship and to maintain the Senate’s filibuster rule and failing to follow the ethics of our faith is wrong.

I make this appeal both as pastor and as a concerned American. Mr. Senator, you both can “do better than” casting your vote in the “no” column. The ethic of our faith dictates you to do differently.

I close this appeal with providing citations from the holy Scripture for your enlightenment and instruction.

Matthew 23:23 23: “Woe to you, teachers of the law and Pharisees, you hypocrites! You give a tenth of your spices-mint, dill and cumin. But you have neglected the more important matters of the law-justice, mercy and faithfulness. You should have practiced the latter, without neglecting the former.”

Micah 6:8 “He has shown you, O man, what is good; And what does the Lord require of you but to do justly, To love [a]mercy, and to walk humbly with your God?”

I believe it was Martin L. King Jr. who said, “Life’s most persistent and urgent question is, ‘What are you doing for others?’”

EDITOR’S NOTE: Manchin has offered a compromise bill about voting writes that could come for a vote before the Senate in the next few days. The writer lives in Axton and is pastor of Morning Star Holy Church in Martinsville.