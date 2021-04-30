Baseball team strikes out with new name

To the editor:

The Otterbots? What??? Give me a break! I'll have to admit, like many other people I've spoken with, the recently announced new name is a shocking name for our local baseball team.

It is disappointing that fans were not given the opportunity to select their favorite team name from the more than 600 name options submitted by the public at the team's request. We would have appreciated and relished the opportunity to have chosen our own home team baseball team name, just as much as we love our town, it's history, and our baseball.

Surely, they could've come up with a much better name. Another weird thing: The name sounds too much like the OtterBox brand cell phone case. Nonetheless, best of luck to the organization. Glad to have baseball back - in spite of the ridiculous name.

DARYL RIGNEY, Danville