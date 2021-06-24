 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Biden may not be Trump, but he's not good
0 Comments
editor's pick
LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Biden may not be Trump, but he's not good

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

To the editor:

I’d like to respond in kind to John Laughlin’s letter (“Biden provides chance to preserve democracy,” June 21).

I get it, "Big-Guy" is the anti-Trump. However, Trump rose from eight long years of damage from Obama-Biden's administration. Biden ran his basement campaign on the fact he wasn’t Trump. He has cancelled everything Mr. Trump accomplished, including thousands of American jobs and our country’s energy independence. Our Southern border is overrun with illegals and criminals. "Big-Guy" recently walked about the G7 meetings mumbling “America is back.”

It might surprise you I am not a Trump fan. I cringe when he opens his mouth. I did like the pro-American policies he implemented. I disagree with politicians of every side. I am a conservative. The only thing that got worse after Trump was elected have been actions of Democrats.

Respectfully, Laughlin's response doesn’t answer my question about policy. Platitudes and clichés don’t count. America is not a democracy; we are a constitutional federal republic. A democracy is an ideology that shapes how a government is run, like Democrats prefer.

The Constitution allows states to make election laws despite Democrats' opinions. Anything attempted by Congress against that is unconstitutional. You are misinformed; no state has tried to limit voting access for anyone. I suggest we all open our minds to other things beside Democratic talking points.

David V. Mantiply, Danville

0 Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

What good is Biden doing for America?

President Biden spent 4-plus months of his presidency battering Americans with far-left-wing policies. I seriously challenge anybody to name one policy implemented by President Biden so far that benefits Americans. Spending the future of our grandchildren doesn’t qualify.

Identifying unconscious prejudice in law enforcement
Letters

Identifying unconscious prejudice in law enforcement

For 34 years, I taught courses on the Constitution to criminal justice students at Radford University. My courses covered issues about the constitutional rules law enforcement officers must follow in stopping and questioning people. I taught more students than I can count, but it was probably close to two thousand. Fortunately, I can only remember a handful of students that I thought might turn out to be Derek Chauvins.

Letters

The contradictions of the moment

I don’t mean to be a stick in the mud; I really value people’s insight. All I’m saying is that our thought processes need to be, to the best o…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert