Biden may not be Trump, but he's not good

To the editor:

I’d like to respond in kind to John Laughlin’s letter (“Biden provides chance to preserve democracy,” June 21).

I get it, "Big-Guy" is the anti-Trump. However, Trump rose from eight long years of damage from Obama-Biden's administration. Biden ran his basement campaign on the fact he wasn’t Trump. He has cancelled everything Mr. Trump accomplished, including thousands of American jobs and our country’s energy independence. Our Southern border is overrun with illegals and criminals. "Big-Guy" recently walked about the G7 meetings mumbling “America is back.”

It might surprise you I am not a Trump fan. I cringe when he opens his mouth. I did like the pro-American policies he implemented. I disagree with politicians of every side. I am a conservative. The only thing that got worse after Trump was elected have been actions of Democrats.

Respectfully, Laughlin's response doesn’t answer my question about policy. Platitudes and clichés don’t count. America is not a democracy; we are a constitutional federal republic. A democracy is an ideology that shapes how a government is run, like Democrats prefer.