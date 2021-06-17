Biden provides chance to preserve democracy

To the editor:

I would like to respond to David Mantiply’s letter (“What good is Biden doing for America?” June 17).

First of all, President Biden gave us Americans the greatest gift he could possibly have given us at the time: He got Donald Trump out of the Oval office before Trump and his cronies could inflict more damage on our democracy.

Secondly, President Biden exudes the virtues of decency, fairness, integrity, honesty and many other virtues that Trump apparently has never heard of, or if he has, he never displayed any of them in public.

America is the longest-lived democracy in the history of the world. Democracies are fragile. They do not come with guarantees.

Even as I write this, states such as Texas, Arizona and Georgia are trying their best to keep minorities from voting or at least making it more difficult for them to vote by limiting voting precincts and other measures.

Thank “god” Biden won!

JOHN C. H. LAUGHLIN, Danville