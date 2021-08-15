Biden's effort on oil doesn't build back U.S.

To the editor:

Captain-unity, President "Big-Guy" Biden’s slogan “Build Back Better” must mean build back fossil fuel-producing countries Russia, Iran and Saudi Arabia better. He crusades for an unrealistic 100% carbon-free America by 2035 as if it were a Buzz Lightyear intergalactic emergency. In 2019, the Institute for Energy Research reported the lowest cost estimate per U.S. household to be $2,000/year. Petroleum, natural gas, and oil currently provide 79% of our energy.

Biden immediately cancelled American pipelines and gas-drilling permits, yet he lifted sanctions on Russia’s pipeline and Iranian oil revenues held in South Korea and Japan. Biden certified himself as Putin’s lackey and assured Iran is able to build back terrorist funding and nuclear weapons better.

To mitigate soaring U.S. gas prices, Biden recently announced OPEC agreed to increase oil production. Average U.S. cost per gallon is $3.16 – 44% higher than a year ago, with nothing in sight to lower it from infinity and beyond.

It rings hollow for Joe Biden to call for the resignation of Gov. Cuomo on sexual harassment charges, when Biden’s own sexual harassment charges from Tara Reade were so easily dismissed . Can you say "hypocrite"? Such awful human beings.