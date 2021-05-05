 Skip to main content
Biden's term will be a long 4 years
LETTER TO THE EDITOR

To the editor:

The Biden White House, Pelosi-Schumer Congress and all their media allies are propelling a disgusting false narrative regarding the “For the People Act” (H.R.1 & S1). They claim there’s an unprecedented assault on voting rights in Republican-controlled state legislatures, e.g., recent Georgia election law.

In truth, recent state election reforms expand access and increase election security. Our Constitution gives states the right to make their own election laws, not democrats in Congress.

President Biden, Democrat "Divider-in-Chief," called Georgia’s new law “Jim Crow on steroids.” And people thought Trump was a divider. Actually, Democrats and many others just hate Trump and thus caused division by themselves. Big-Guy Biden owes Georgia and Americans an apology for such outrageous rhetoric.

According to the Center for Strategic and International Studies, Big-Guy’s commitment to cut greenhouse gas emissions 50% by 2030 (2005 levels) will require “a costly overhaul of the current economy.” They estimate the 8-year cost will average $1,200 in annual spending from every American household. Never mind Xi and Putin offer vague climate promises.

Some Democrats’ efforts to pack the Supreme Court is a shameful partisan and undemocratic power grab by an out-of-control Congress because some justices don’t vote the way Democrats want them to.

Democrats impeached Trump (again) over a phone call to Ukraine’s President Zelensky. Now Putin’s troops are massing on Ukraine’s border preparing to overrun. Go figure.

Big-Guy’s anti-American administration is a real brummagem. It’s going to be a long four years, because in Biden’s America, taxpayers overpay for everything.

DAVID V. MANTIPLY, Danville

