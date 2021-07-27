 Skip to main content
Biden's voting comments are way out of line
LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Biden's voting comments are way out of line

To the editor:

On inauguration day, President "Big-Guy" Biden said: “My whole soul is in this: bringing America together to unify our nation. I pledge I will be a president for all Americans. I will fight as hard for those who did not support me as for those who did.”

On July 13, in Philadelphia, "Big-Guy" Biden mocked his country: “The assault on free and fair elections is just such a threat – literally. We’re facing the most significant test of our democracy since the Civil War. It’s not hyperbole – since the Civil War! Confederates, back then, never breached the Capitol as insurrectionists did on January 6. I’m not saying this to alarm you. I’m saying this because you should be alarmed.”

Clearly, "Big-Guy" Biden thinks individual states making constitutionally allowed voting laws are worse than Confederate, segregationist, slave owners of the Civil War, while never acknowledging they were all Democrats, back then, and beyond. The 88th U.S. Congress passed the landmark Civil Rights Act of 1964. In the Senate, Southern Democrats filibustered against the legislation for 60 days, including seven Saturdays. Because of Republican support, the Democrat filibuster ended, and the legislation passed.

Biden is no FDR, nor JFK. Now facing his Cuban "Dismissal" Crisis, he’s more focused on spending trillions on “human infrastructure” nonsense. Econ 101 - increasing money supply + fewer goods + high regulation and tax policy = runaway inflation leading to recession.

DAVID V. MANTIPLY, Danville

