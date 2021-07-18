 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
'Big-Guy' Joe Biden is no FDR
0 Comments
editor's pick
LETTER TO THE EDITOR

'Big-Guy' Joe Biden is no FDR

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

To the editor:

I found history professor John Winfrey’s piece very intriguing (“MY WORD: Biden is following FDR,” July 14). President "Big-Guy" Biden is no FDR.

Winfrey describes "Big-Guy" as a “devout and humble Christian” although Biden fully supports abortion on demand, of which his own church has described as “complicating” to his receiving communion.

Winfrey must’ve missed media coverage of the G7 where "Big-Guy" walked around mumbling “America is back” when he took his cognitive disfunction onto the world stage.

"Big-Guy" knows nothing about economics except his own enormous wealth . Democrats love to quote Keynesian theory to support excessive government spending.

But Keynesian theory is complicated and conflicting. Keynes also held that when governments increase spending, they should lower taxes when faced with a recession in order to create jobs and investment.

"Big-Guy" and socialist Democrats want to pair enormous tax increases with multitrillion-dollar  spending to expand “human infrastructure,” welfare and unemployment benefits.

The downside of Keynesian overspending is increased inflation and consumer costs. Welcome to Big-Guy's America.

Regarding COVID-19 vaccines developed under President Trump’s Operation Warp Speed: About vaccine development Biden said, “I don’t trust Donald Trump, and at this moment the American people can’t either.”

Now, Biden and Democrats criticize anyone unwilling to be stuck under his “help-is-on-the-way; I’ll save you” public relations campaign.

I think I hear a bureaucrat knocking on my door.

DAVID MANTIPLY, Danville

0 Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Biden is following FDR

Is Joe Biden going too far by taking Franklin Delano Roosevelt as a role model? I would certainly agree that Biden will never accomplish as much as Roosevelt; but that is not the point. My understanding of Biden is that he is a very devout and humble Christian. Having FDR as a role model in his quest to return America to a leadership role in world affairs is crucial. We must have an ambitious program to overcome the do-nothing approach of the Trump Republicans.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert