'Big-Guy' Joe Biden is no FDR

To the editor:
I found history professor John Winfrey’s piece very intriguing (“MY WORD: Biden is following FDR,” July 14). President "Big-Guy" Biden is no FDR.
Winfrey describes "Big-Guy" as a “devout and humble Christian” although Biden fully supports abortion on demand, of which his own church has described as “complicating” to his receiving communion.
Winfrey must’ve missed media coverage of the G7 where "Big-Guy" walked around mumbling “America is back” when he took his cognitive disfunction onto the world stage.
"Big-Guy" knows nothing about economics except his own enormous wealth . Democrats love to quote Keynesian theory to support excessive government spending.
But Keynesian theory is complicated and conflicting. Keynes also held that when governments increase spending, they should lower taxes when faced with a recession in order to create jobs and investment.
"Big-Guy" and socialist Democrats want to pair enormous tax increases with multitrillion-dollar spending to expand “human infrastructure,” welfare and unemployment benefits.
The downside of Keynesian overspending is increased inflation and consumer costs. Welcome to Big-Guy's America.
Regarding COVID-19 vaccines developed under President Trump’s Operation Warp Speed: About vaccine development Biden said, “I don’t trust Donald Trump, and at this moment the American people can’t either.”
Now, Biden and Democrats criticize anyone unwilling to be stuck under his “help-is-on-the-way; I’ll save you” public relations campaign.
I think I hear a bureaucrat knocking on my door.
DAVID MANTIPLY, Danville