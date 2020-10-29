Bob Good’s troubling lack of transparency

Bob Good, the Republican candidate in the 5th Congressional District, has landed in ethical —and potentially legal — hot water for failing to disclose hundreds of thousands of dollars in financial investments over a multi-year period.

According to recent news reports, Mr. Good failed to disclose any assets in ethics forms dating back to 2016. But after facing questions about the forms’ accuracy and completeness, Mr. Good abruptly made an about-face and disclosed owning stock in dozens of companies worth up to $1.8 million. Even more troubling, Mr. Good disclosed owning stock in two companies, Abbott Laboratories and McKesson, that had business before Campbell County when he was a county supervisor.

Financial disclosure requirements are one of the most important tools for keeping elected officials honest and transparent. Virginia’s Conflict of Interests Act recognizes our system of democratic self-government is dependent upon “citizens maintaining the highest trust in their public officers and employees.” Requiring public officials to accurately and fully disclose their financial interests, and to abstain from voting on matters where they have a financial stake, helps ensure their decisions are made for the public good, rather than self-interest.