Bob Good’s troubling lack of transparency
Bob Good, the Republican candidate in the 5th Congressional District, has landed in ethical —and potentially legal — hot water for failing to disclose hundreds of thousands of dollars in financial investments over a multi-year period.
According to recent news reports, Mr. Good failed to disclose any assets in ethics forms dating back to 2016. But after facing questions about the forms’ accuracy and completeness, Mr. Good abruptly made an about-face and disclosed owning stock in dozens of companies worth up to $1.8 million. Even more troubling, Mr. Good disclosed owning stock in two companies, Abbott Laboratories and McKesson, that had business before Campbell County when he was a county supervisor.
Financial disclosure requirements are one of the most important tools for keeping elected officials honest and transparent. Virginia’s Conflict of Interests Act recognizes our system of democratic self-government is dependent upon “citizens maintaining the highest trust in their public officers and employees.” Requiring public officials to accurately and fully disclose their financial interests, and to abstain from voting on matters where they have a financial stake, helps ensure their decisions are made for the public good, rather than self-interest.
In response, Mr. Good’s campaign has asserted he did not engage in day-to-day management of his investments and was unaware what he owned. This explanation doesn’t pass the smell test. Does Mr. Good — a former corporate banker who has cited his financial acumen in campaign materials — seriously expect voters to believe he never checked his retirement accounts? How many people forget they own hundreds of thousands of dollars of stock?
Public office is a public trust. Regardless of party, we all should expect elected officials and candidates uphold the highest ethical standards to make sure they are working for us, not themselves.
The author is an Associate Professor of Law at Washington and Lee University School of Law, where he teaches election law and voting rights. This op-ed represents his own personal opinions, not the views of his employer.
CHRISTOPHER SEAMAN
Crozet
