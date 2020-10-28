Caesars will drive tourism across region

Motorsports is part of the fabric of Southern Virginia, and Virginia International Raceway (VIR) is our crown jewel. One of the nation’s top road courses, VIR brings visitors from across the country and the world for events throughout the year on our 1,300-acre property.

As owner and CEO of VIR, I could not be prouder of the role we play in employing hundreds of local residents and generating an economic impact of nearly $200 million across Danville and Pittsylvania and Halifax Counties.

This impact can grow even larger if Danville voters approve the referendum to bring the Caesars Virginia resort to our area.

With the addition of at least 300 four-star hotel rooms at Schoolfield, VIR can not only keep more visitors in the immediate area (rather than commuting from hotels in North Carolina) when we host races, we also can compete for larger events that will bring more customers to local restaurants, shops, and other businesses and bring more positive media attention for Southern Virginia.