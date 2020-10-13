Carter has right temperament to serve
To the editor:
The first time I met Petrina Carter, I was an awkward, nervous graduate student who sat in Ms. Carter’s office, waiting to learn how to snag my dream job. Ms. Carter, who was then a leader in career development, patiently guided me through a mock interview and then pushed me to rise above mere average; I could dazzle, I could exude confidence, and I could write even better than what I was producing — in fact, she wouldn’t allow me to leave her office until I was sitting with my shoulders back and my head held high.
Thanks to Ms. Carter, I ended up receiving a job offer for my dream job, and I never forgot her positive influence on my life. Soon, I was working alongside Petrina as a co-worker, and while we became friends, she always remained a towering presence in the office; she was my mentor, confidant, and even unofficial spiritual advisor.
When I was reluctant to vocalize my thoughts, Petrina helped me find my voice. When I struggled to balance motherhood, school, and work, Petrina would offer empathy and insight, through scriptures, anecdotes, and her faith in me to, yet again, keep striving to do better. When I struggled through the complexity of raising biracial children in a racialized world, it was Petrina who first gently presented an analogy to help me understand the concept of white privilege.
In fact, Petrina never failed to listen to me or to guide me, although she never had an obligation to take on the role of teacher.
Though we no longer work together, Petrina and I have remained connected, through social media, “lunch dates,” and community events. I’ve known her now for over eleven years, and I always tell Petrina that she should be a life coach, but it turns out that she’s offering to essentially be a life coach for this city, a city that I’ve called home now for sixteen years.
When I learned that Petrina was running for city council, I told my husband that this is an opportunity for Petrina to be a blessing for this community. When we look at our city and can only see bleakness, mundaneness, or even pity, Petrina looks at our city, and, just as she did with me along my life’s journey in my twenties, Petrina sees hope, opportunity, excellence, and renewed vigor.
She is the councilwoman we need to lead this city forward, together. Petrina possesses vision, a maternal ability to nurture what seems lost, and the compassion and intellect necessary to bridge the gap between wounded fractions.
HOLLY KILBY
Danville
{&lettersname}
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!