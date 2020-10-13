Carter has right temperament to serve

To the editor:

The first time I met Petrina Carter, I was an awkward, nervous graduate student who sat in Ms. Carter’s office, waiting to learn how to snag my dream job. Ms. Carter, who was then a leader in career development, patiently guided me through a mock interview and then pushed me to rise above mere average; I could dazzle, I could exude confidence, and I could write even better than what I was producing — in fact, she wouldn’t allow me to leave her office until I was sitting with my shoulders back and my head held high.

Thanks to Ms. Carter, I ended up receiving a job offer for my dream job, and I never forgot her positive influence on my life. Soon, I was working alongside Petrina as a co-worker, and while we became friends, she always remained a towering presence in the office; she was my mentor, confidant, and even unofficial spiritual advisor.