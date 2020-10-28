Carter helped make brighter future

I’d like to share my story of a time when Petrina Carter, in part, helped me change my life.

Back in 2004, I was a single mother of three children living in public housing, receiving government assistance. During a conversation with one of the maintenance workers, he mentioned the Pathways to Self-Sufficiency Program for Danville Redevelopment and Housing Authority residents.

My decision to reach out to this agency was the beginning of my journey to becoming a nurse. Ms. Carter and the Pathways to Self Sufficiency team advocated for me by finding resources that provided me with transportation and funds for school uniforms and other expenses related to nursing school. When I graduated from nursing school in the year of 2006, they found resources and paid for my state board examination.

Ms. Carter mentored and coached me to achieve my goal of becoming a nurse. She came prepared with a ‘can do’ attitude coupled with experience and expertise to get things done. When barriers arose, she and the team helped me find solutions that would allow me to keep marching toward self sufficiency.