Cartoon about vaccines was thoughtless

I just wanted to share my thoughts on the cartoon that was shared in the newspaper about vaccinations and hell (Today's cartoon, July 13). I found it to be very disturbing and very thoughtless on the part of the newspaper. Whether you are for or against masks and vaccines, there truly is only one way that leads to hell, and that is to deny Jesus as your personal lord and savior. I understand that satire is a norm for politics and papers, but I think this illustration crossed the line.