 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cartoon about vaccines was thoughtless
0 Comments
editor's pick
LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Cartoon about vaccines was thoughtless

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

To the editor:

I just wanted to share my thoughts on the cartoon that was shared in the newspaper about vaccinations and hell (Today's cartoon, July 13). I found it to be very disturbing and very thoughtless on the part of the newspaper. Whether you are for or against masks and vaccines, there truly is only one way that leads to hell, and that is to deny Jesus as your personal lord and savior. I understand that satire is a norm for politics and papers, but I think this illustration crossed the line.

I have always enjoyed being a supporter and fan of the Danville Register & Bee, but this was a little much to take in. I hope that in the future you will take into consideration peoples’ feelings and not just print something that will “cause a rise” in the public.

SUSAN KETCHUM, Danville

0 Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

MVP: The whole story
Letters

MVP: The whole story

I have read with interest the various community opinions about the Mountain Valley Pipeline. As a former electric and gas utility executive, I am very familiar with the challenges involved in creating the energy facilities we need at a reasonable cost and with the least possible disruption to our environment.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert