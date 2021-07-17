Related to this story

Biden is following FDR

Is Joe Biden going too far by taking Franklin Delano Roosevelt as a role model? I would certainly agree that Biden will never accomplish as much as Roosevelt; but that is not the point. My understanding of Biden is that he is a very devout and humble Christian. Having FDR as a role model in his quest to return America to a leadership role in world affairs is crucial. We must have an ambitious program to overcome the do-nothing approach of the Trump Republicans.