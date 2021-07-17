Catch the latest in Opinion
To the editor:
I am 38 years old. I spent 15 years of my life using alcohol and marijuana recreationally. During that time, I associated with people who dist…
Is Joe Biden going too far by taking Franklin Delano Roosevelt as a role model? I would certainly agree that Biden will never accomplish as much as Roosevelt; but that is not the point. My understanding of Biden is that he is a very devout and humble Christian. Having FDR as a role model in his quest to return America to a leadership role in world affairs is crucial. We must have an ambitious program to overcome the do-nothing approach of the Trump Republicans.
Olympian Gwen Berry showed her total disrespect and contempt for our great nation by turning her back on the American flag during the playing …
To the editor:
To the editor:
To the editor:
To the editor:
To the editor:
At the risk of being labeled shortsighted or narrowminded, I confess that I have a hard time understanding what it is that the LGBT community …
