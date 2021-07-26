 Skip to main content
Cartoon was an insult to Christians
LETTER TO THE EDITOR

To the editor:

I think in light of the insults to Christians, Republicans and others who believe in a right to choose about whether to be vaccinated, regardless of race, color or party belief, you need to back it up.

As you scream for the blood of the unborn as "my body, my choice," as you promote races to hate one another, calling all whites and/or Republicans supremacists and forget real history, you need to review your Democratic roots.

Portraying rival parties as Neanderthals marching to hell in a cartoon is shameless (Today's cartoon, July 13). How dare you because you obviously don't know what you are saying.

I know I'm not going to hell because my father in heaven said I wouldn't because I believe in him because I opened my heart to him and because he lives in my heart. So you need to apologize to every Christian every Republican and everyone who believes they have the right to choose whether to be vaccinated.

ANN WILKINSON, Danville

