Celebrate vets by lowering drug prices

Thanks to new leadership in Congress, a new vaccine against COVID-19 and front-line American workers, there was a lot more to celebrate this Independence Day than last year. As a veteran, I’m encouraged to see our country getting back on track and focus on the basics, like ensuring everyone has health care.

I served in the U.S. Army from 1979 until July 1982. I was injured during my service, and in 2002, I started to get health care through the Veterans Health Administration. The VHA is the nation’s largest integrated health system, providing care and services to millions of veterans every year. Although 60 percent of veterans are eligible for VHA services, like me, many don’t realize it right away or get coverage and services through private insurance or other sources.

I received care from the VHA in Salem, where I had back surgery, did physical therapy and got my prescription medicines for free. That health care has improved my quality of life. But a lot of veterans aren’t so lucky. They struggle with coverage and prescription drug affordability.