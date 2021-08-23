Charles Miller deserves to be re-elected

To the Editor:
Local election fever has come upon Pittsylvania County citizens early this year, reminding us of our sacred opportunity to have a voice in how we are governed and by whom.
I’d like to urge citizens in the Banister Magisterial District to consider and vote for Charles Miller, who is running for re-election to the Board of Supervisors. In addition to being a sensible fiscal steward of county resources, Miller’s unparalleled experience in multiple fields of education, as well as business and dedicated Christian church work, gives him a perspective on government that is too often neglected.
And, as we recently saw in Miller’s powerful speech before the Pittsylvania County School Board, he has no patience with nonsensical dictates from Richmond on mixing boys and girls in public school bathrooms. He speaks as a parent as well as a man with decades of experience in the public school system — as a teacher, a principal, an administrator and as a long-time member of our county school board.
It has been gratifying to witness Supervisor Miller’s advocacy in recognizing the contributions of so many local African-American leaders, such as the naming of two major highway bridges in honor of the beloved William Pritchett and long-time civil rights leader, Clyde L. Banks, Sr. In addition, Dr. Miller has raised thousands of dollars in private funds toward creating The Pittsylvania County African American History Project to honor other important local Black leaders, like Chatham Mayor Joseph Galloway and others.
To be clear, I’m proud to call Charles a decades-long personal friend. While I have sometimes sharply disagreed with Dr. Miller’s official votes, especially on the Planning Commission, I have never doubted his dedication to the truth and to trying to do what’s best for our county. This man is a true Independent in the best sense of the word.
As for his challenger, the likeable and loquacious Jessie Barksdale, his deeply rooted Washington-style liberalism just isn’t what’s best for Pittsylvania County. In my view, Barksdale’s election to the Board of Supervisors would interfere, even disrupt, the great progress we are making in terms of fiscal responsibility and remarkable economic development. Such achievements are inherently rooted in the collegiality of the members of the Board of Supervisors —achievements to which Charles Miller has profoundly contributed.
HENRY HURT, Chatham