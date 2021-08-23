Charles Miller deserves to be re-elected

To the Editor:

Local election fever has come upon Pittsylvania County citizens early this year, reminding us of our sacred opportunity to have a voice in how we are governed and by whom.

I’d like to urge citizens in the Banister Magisterial District to consider and vote for Charles Miller, who is running for re-election to the Board of Supervisors. In addition to being a sensible fiscal steward of county resources, Miller’s unparalleled experience in multiple fields of education, as well as business and dedicated Christian church work, gives him a perspective on government that is too often neglected.

And, as we recently saw in Miller’s powerful speech before the Pittsylvania County School Board, he has no patience with nonsensical dictates from Richmond on mixing boys and girls in public school bathrooms. He speaks as a parent as well as a man with decades of experience in the public school system — as a teacher, a principal, an administrator and as a long-time member of our county school board.