Clean homes, yards are important

As a homeowner I'm thankful for what God has blessed me with. I try to keep my home clean and presentable. I love working in my yard, for being outside is one life's great activities.

I must admit I get very frustrated when I see the complete opposite from your neighbors. The grass is knee high and never cut, and junk and trash all around it. Where is the home pride? Where is the neighborhood pride?

It baffles me how people can let once beautiful property decay. This letter may upset some, but if the shoe fits ... No one should be told to clean and spruce up their homes. Then again maybe some do. So with a loud voice on behalf of all angry neighbors, CLEAN UP YOUR YARD!

KEVIN SHULER, Danville