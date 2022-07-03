Community viewpoint: A letter of support for Long Mill Dam removal

As the Danville City Council considers this matter for a vote in the coming week, please accept this letter as our signal of support for the dam’s removal.

Free rivers are vital to the health and prosperity of our ecosystem. While safety has been at the forefront of similar debates across our region, and rightfully so — these impoundments have proven deadly many times over — let not the significant positive impacts to our environment and economy be undermined.

The removal of Long Mill Dam would be one of many significant steps in restoring a free-flowing river through Danville and beyond. One of the most effective avenues to restoring our Dan River is the removal of the many unnecessary impoundments along its route. We should all be aware of the terrific amount of tourism the lower Dan, below Angler’s Park, attracts in only a few months as the striped bass spawn.

As accessible blue spaces are restored throughout Danville and the Dan River in the future, imagine the opportunity this single migration could bring to downtown businesses, residents and visitors.

Free rivers provide increased habitat for many additional species of fish and other wildlife also. The river, any river, needs this biodiverse population in order to naturally regulate itself and maintain a healthy, sustainable ecosystem. Free rivers promote economic prosperity and economic sustainability. All effort or funding required for this project will provide a long-term, significant return on the investment.

For reference, look no further than Madison, North Carolina, our home base. The low-head dam removal at Madison River Park has exponentially increased recreational tourism at this location in the short time since. The second greatest benefactor to this improvement has been and will continue to be the surrounding small businesses, following only the positive impacts it has on our river and residents.

While the potential removal of the Long Mill impoundment has understandably received opposition, I hope those residents find comfort in the legacy this action will leave for all those who comeafter. We need our river to sustain life. We do not need this impoundment.

In conclusion, free rivers benefit wildlife, humans and the local economy. While many of these benefits warrant lengthy discussions, which I am willing to have at your convenience, the hour of the vote is quickly approaching. For your consideration, please accept this brief letter to deliver our support in lieu of those conversations. I will be happy to answer any questions or concerns in the meantime.

Pulliam is the Dan Riverkeeper with the Good Stewards of Rockingham.