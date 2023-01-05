Community Viewpoint: Bob Good a caricature of what Republicans are

Bob Good is my favorite Virginia Republican.

This may come as a surprise; I’m a progressive liberal, a former organizer for the Virginia Democratic Party and I even worked for Good’s opponent in the 2020 election.

In the past two elections, voters in the Virginia 5th Congressional District had dramatically different choices on the ballot other than Good: Dr. Webb, an accomplished doctor and bipartisan health care policy professional (at the height of once-in-a-century pandemic), and Joshua Throneburg, a rural champion and authentic man of faith. And while I would have preferred either to represent my home district, neither could create the same headaches for the GOP while also being the all-around embodiment of contemporary conservatism that Good is.

Our representative is proving to be an unlikely ally for liberals everywhere. He may go to the Mexican border more than he visits his constituents in Charlottesville or Danville, he may support the violent rioters from Jan. 6, may believe that our fellow LGBT Americans are a “plague” and he may call masks “abuse,” but he’s an ally nonetheless.

Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), the front runner for the next Speaker of the House, needs at least 218 Congressional votes to assume his leadership position. Normally, we might expect a party with such a thin majority to fall in line and focus on getting stuff done. But Good thinks otherwise. He and several other Republicans have banded together to block McCarthy from taking the top spot. In fact, Good claims as many as 20 Republicans are actually opposed to McCarthy taking the gavel. Some may have heard of the bipartisan “Problem Solvers Caucus.” Good is a proud member of the opposite. This “Problem-Causers Caucus” is made up of some of the most right-wing members of the House: Andy Biggs (R-Ariz.), Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.), Ralph Norman (R-S.C.), Matt Rosendale (R-Mont.), and of course, our very own Bob Good. Most of these politicians are boring, low-key, and do very little — no lawmaking or negotiating, just a lot of grandstanding and posting on social media. But in their party’s moment of victory, this gang of five people have decided that their voices are the most important and simply must be heard, come hell or high water.

As for why all this matters: the GOP’s absurd investigations into Hunter Biden, its crusade against “Woke Capital” and even the threatened impeachment of President Joe Biden cannot begin until leadership is elected, committees are staffed, and the internal party politics are nailed down. Over a dozen swing-seat Republicans released a letter on Dec. 29, arguing that squabbling over leadership and not focusing on real issues facing Americans “sends the wrong message to the American people at the very moment they entrusted us with governing.” This holdup is, in fact, a big win for Democrats.

McCarthy is by no means a moderate choice for House Speaker; his ascension to the third most powerful position in the federal government is actively supported by certified right-wing provocateurs like Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.), Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), and of course the Big Boss, former President Donald J. Trump. But not Good — he’s holding out for a “real” conservative like Biggs or Steve Scalise (R-La.).

The irony is that Scalise and McCarthy have almost identical voting records, rhetoric and positions. According to Politico, the only real difference is perception: “[Scalise is] viewed by these guys as more conservative because he’s from the South as opposed to California.”

As usual, Republicans are ignoring reality. Democrats had a solid showing across the South this year, winning competitive seats in NC01, NC13, VA07, GA02 and reelecting Sen. Warnock of Georgia. Meanwhile, California Democrats lost several very-winnable seats that may have inadvertently given the GOP their current embittered majority.

As it stands, Good alone is an especially bothersome pebble in McCarthy’s shoe. In 2020, McCarthy bequeathed Good almost $2 million amid the latter’s poor fundraising in order to stave off Dr. Webb’s campaign. This, of course, was after Good ousted the loyal conservative who formerly held the 5th, Denver Riggleman, in a party-insider convention. Riggleman’s sin: officiating a same-sex marriage for two of his staffers. McCarthy’s ire of having to shore up a heavy-Republican seat may be understandable for some, but apparently not for Good.

Good’s term in Congress, by the way, thus far has been undistinguished and unproductive. Of bills he’s proposed or co-sponsored, five have been signed into law: granting two Congressional medals (not to Capitol Police after Jan. 6, of course), renaming two post offices and one health care-related law proposed by a Democratic colleague. Now, in what was a Democratic-controlled House, this may not be all that surprising. However, his fellow Virginia Republican, Ben Cline (6th District), had 16 pieces of cosponsored legislation signed into law during his first two years, with a far larger Democratic majority to contend with. Cline is a conservative Shenandoah Republican — his voting record virtually indistinguishable from Good’s.

In short: Good has thrown a wrench into his own party’s crucial operations, wasted GOP money and lazily leeched off a cushy taxpayer-funded job. He’s a caricature of what Republicans are, a dreaded welfare queen.

Ignore the haters, Bob: don’t back down!