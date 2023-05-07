I would just like to use this platform to address our community.

COVID-19 has been around since December 2019. And I am here to tell you it is still alive and kicking.

This is our world now. Our life from here on out. We will never be able to go back to pre-COVID. Never.

But this life is absolutely doable. Just keep doing the things you have been doing for the last three years and five months: the washing of hands frequently. The wearing of the face masks when in crowds. Being vaccinated and having booster vaccinations is being responsible: not only for yourself but for others in your circle.

No it will not prevent you from getting COVID, but it will help your body fight the virus should you come down with it. And the vaccine is working. There are fewer in our community becoming ill. Fewer in our community being hospitalized. Fewer being placed on vents. And fewer dying from COVID. So vaccines do work.

There are going to be ebbs and flows with this virus. It’s not the flu, so it doesn’t affect us only certain months in the year.

It’s liable to rear it’s ugly head at any time. But the confinement times are shorter. Five days. You may go out on the sixth day, with your mask, on the sixth through the 10th days from the first day you became ill. But you must not have a fever before going out. If you even have a low grade fever, going out in public is a no-no, even with a mask. (Low grade fever is when your temperature registers 100 degrees on the thermometer.)

All of this information is per the Virginia Department of Health.

I am just trying to educate our community. I believe we have gotten complacent. Complacency invites difficulties.

I am recovering from COVID as I write this. I have been blessed not to have had this virus prior to April 28 of this year. I went to Sovah Health-Danville’s emergency room in the early morning hours of April 28 with a fever and a positive home COVID test.

I was seen by Dr. Michelle Mitchell in the ER. She was so kind and attentive. Jennifer was my nurse and she too was very kind, and helped in any way she could.

The wonderful lady who registered my attendance in the ER was equally as kind. I was having chills, was cold and although Jennifer had given me a blanket, this sweet lady gave me two blankets, right out of the warmer. Absolute heaven!

All was done to make me as comfortable as possible while waiting for labs and the PCR COVID test results came back. (PCR stands for polymerase chain reaction, the laboratory test for COVID. It is more reliable than the home tests available.)

I was placed on Paxlovid, the medication given for COVID. I tell you now, this medication is the only reason I feel as well as I do just four days later. The only side effect this medication has, that affected me, was the terrible taste in my mouth. Not coppery, but definitely metallic. A dear friend and co-worker who has also had this medication described it as “vile.” Perfect terminology.

This piece is meant to keep this, our community, abreast of the fact that COVID is still out here. Please don’t be complacent. Please wear your masks in crowds. Keep your hands washed. So simple, yet so important.

I thank you for your time.