Once in a while you encounter people and places that change your life.

That happened to me in January 1984.

I was invited to serve as a campus minister with community colleges in Virginia. I had been to Divinity School at Duke only 50 miles from Danville. When asked to work with community colleges, I only had one question. “What’s a community college?” I soon found out.

An amalgam of technical schools and branches of four-year institutions, 23 Virginia community colleges were combined into a statewide system in 1966. One of those was Danville Community College. Each community college had a specific service region and a mandate to serve the people of that geographic area and their academic, training and economic development needs. The DCC service area includes the city of Danville and the counties of Pittsylvania and Halifax. Community colleges have another mandate; that is, to work with other community partners that share the college’s mission to meet the needs of people from all walks of life.

Arriving in the world of the community college in 1984 and knowing the community college’s service mandate, one very important thing occurred to my colleagues and me. In fact, this partnership might be vital to a large portion of the community, a partnership with churches. Churches serve; so do community colleges. Churches value the well-being of those whom they serve; so do community colleges. Churches serve in the sphere of faith; community colleges in the sphere of knowledge.

I visited Danville and met not one but several individuals who would change my life. Staff and faculty from DCC joined with church leaders to form a new entity, “Alliance for Excellence.” Alliance for Excellence explored ways to support African American students in their quest for knowledge, job skills and civic involvement. The first challenge was enrollment. At that time, there was a 50% gap between enrollment of African American students and majority white students at area community colleges.

Sandy Saunders, DCC Presidents Arnold Oliver and Carlyle Ramsey, the Rev. Doris Morrison, the Rev. Raymond Ramsey, Debra Hairston, Andrea Burney, the Rev. Joan Tarpley-Robinson, the late Rev. Delaware Clark of Camp Grove Missionary Baptist Church, the Rev. Dr. Thomas Johnson, Elijah Jeffries, the Rev. Curtis Strader, and many others inspired success among African American students. In four years from 1986 to 1990, African American enrollment at DCC increased 108%. DCC was one of the first academic institutions in the state to effectively achieve racial parity.

Cognizant of this dual mission back in 1984, we adopted as our motto the proverb from Romans 12, “be transformed by the renewal of your mind…”

A few weeks ago, Vinai Thummalapally gave me a call. Vinai is former U.S. Ambassador to Belize and is now deputy director of the U.S. Trade and Development Agency in the Biden-Harris administration. We have known each other over a decade. Vinai was having dinner with friends at George Mason University’s School of Business, including the school’s new dean, Ajay Vinze, senior associate dean JK Aier and entrepreneur Jay Challa. The group started discussing how the school of business might serve as a catalyst for economic development beyond Northern Virginia in rural areas of the commonwealth.

I invited the group to come to Danville. I thought, let’s have a few conversations and find out for ourselves if there are potential educational and economic development partnerships of interest in the area.

Vinai, Ajay, JK and Jay along with Becky Howick and Crystal Fickers of the Center for Innovation and Entrepreneurship at GMU paid a visit to Danville on Jan. 30. Sandy Saunders arranged meetings with members of city government including her husband and former Danville Mayor Sherman Saunders, a tour of the Institute for Advanced Learning & Research and their amazing training program for the U.S. Navy, Danville Community College and, significantly, the Rev. Morrison and the Rev. Raymond Ramsey of the 38 churches of the Cherrystone Missionary Baptist Association.

The focus was singular — are there ways we might work together to benefit the people of Southern Virginia? Are there entrepreneurship options or training partnerships and shared talent that would be game changers for regional growth?

The short answer is “yes.” The parties will continue to explore possibilities.

The challenge to any regional development initiative is to reach as many people as possible in every income and socio-economic stratum. After the school of business representatives returned to Northern Virginia, Sandy and Sherman and Debra Hairston and I took JK, Becky and Crystal to visit the former Neighborhood Center at Camp Grove Missionary Baptist Church and then meet some of the young people involved in Hoop Don’t Shoot at Tabernacle Church.

A few years ago, local resident Angie Dixon felt like she had to do something to help reduce the threat of gang violence in Danville. She said that she was tired of attending funerals of Danville’s young men. After one of those funerals, Angie had the divine inspiration to start Hoop Don’t Shoot. Along with city efforts involving Alliance’s own Shakiva Frazier, Hoop Don’t Shoot has almost certainly contributed to the precipitous decline in youth crime in Danville in the past few years.

Last week, we witnessed significant changes in Danville. Danville’s people and economy are on a launch pad ready to soar. IALR, DCC gaming, and other new industries will transform the region in coming months and years. GMU’s School of Business hopes to work closely with IALR and DCC to support future training programs. From my experience, the measure of this and any community’s successful growth is not only the obvious economic indicators, but at the same time effectively reaching underserved youth and alleviating the most challenging economic and social conditions and threats facing the rising generation, all of them.

By all accounts, our friends from George Mason University discovered that the people of Danville are doing an incredible job. The future is indeed bright.