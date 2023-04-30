As I write this, with about one week left in February, some trees, bushes and daffodils have already begun to bloom around Danville.

But even earlier, I noticed that some faded artificial flowers in a nearby cemetery had been replaced by new flowers with unfaded colors. Instead of originating from below as the upwardly moving stalks from a perennial bulb, these had been purchased from the store and downwardly placed by loving hands.

In my daily travels, I’ve also seen recent “re-freshings” of the man-made flowers comprising “roadside memorials, remembrances, tributes” to drivers who lost their lives in particular spots along the highway, never making it a hospital, nursing home or hospice.

We’ve all seen these: sometimes in the form of styrofoam crosses decorated with faux flowers from Walmart or Lowe’s. These flowers are also seen arranged into a bouquet, corsage or even a hand-sized clump, like what the grammar-grade student might pick for the teacher.

Yes, these roadside variations of “God’s Acre” are vacant beneath the surface of the soil. But to me, they are every bit, “Hallowed Ground!”

I’m reminded that a preserved dinosaur footprint is a “fossil from life” (as opposed to a dead piece of fossil bone). Unlike a cemetery plot, these roadside memorials mark where a life literally existed before immediately ceasing to be.

I’ve seen a couple of overgrown cemeteries with their flowers and tombstones dangerously close to the road (dangerous for the driver, that is). Those who rest there now, long ago “swerved” out of danger’s path.

If your daily drive regularly takes you by one of these “roadside remembrances,” you can readily see if that plastic flora has been periodically changed, or been forgotten and left to fade further and crumble. In the latter case, the road crew usually removes those remnants, as does the caretaker in the cemetery.

I’ve noticed that in some cases, when the bereaved properly care for the roadside memorial, the road crew’s good-heartedness often leads to its being allowed to remain.

Unfortunately, some members of the public just don’t seem to have the same respect. I’ve seen one or two of these memorials “encroached upon” by political signs and signs advertising nearby yard sales. Such would not be tolerated in the cemetery. To me, these are literally “signs of disrespect!”

And in contrast to roadside floral memorials marking the end of lives, there are the bright, painted “floral celebrations” emblazoned upon the walls of many hospital maternity wards, marking the place where lives begin.

Of course, the graveside service is home to the Scriptural, time-honored pronouncement: “Dust to dust!”

But these random spots along shoulders of the interstate, country lanes or even the curb of a city street mark the actual places where the soul left the dust behind.