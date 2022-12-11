Community viewpoint: I guess I'll never know

I was recently watching an old “Rifleman” ME-TV episode, which amazingly seemed to replicate an episode of my childhood, in which “hospital-grade” sickness struck me as a 1961 fifth grader.

In that episode, Lucas McCain’s son, Mark, suddenly develops a very high fever, estimated to be 105 degrees by the doctor, who orders ice to be brought from the nearby mountains with which to pack around him to reduce the fever and prevent brain damage, or worse.

It was like I was seeing a particular scene out of my childhood, of course, not in the Old West, although I did have a “Rifleman Rifle” (toy version).

My throat had started getting a little sore and hoarse the day after Christmas (the “second of Christmas” by the famous song’s reckoning).

On the “third day of Christmas” (don’t worry, this “numerical” referencing stops here) my throat became sorer, to the point that I could only whisper. My big brother Joe’s friend, Roy Hopkins, stopped by and referred to me as “Whispering Smith!”

I was lying on the living room couch, gazing over at our lit Christmas tree with Christmas presents still assembled from where they would soon “wander” from their “holiday assemblage.” Alas, my degenerating state of health had set in prior to my taking my Christmas telescope out into the yard at night. The only light falling on its mirror for some time would be that of our lit Christmas tree bulbs instead of the twinkling, distant stars!

The family doctor was called, and after determining through his “house call” that I should be hospitalized, my father took me there in the family car. If I had miraculously had a premonition of the future movie, “Ghostbusters”(1984), I would have insisted on being transported to the hospital in that vintage, “cool” ambulance.

I remember a large washtub filled with ice-water being next to my bed, and the nurses repeatedly soaking towels, wringing them out and wrapping me in them. I recall someone remarking my fever was approaching 105 degrees (like what was said of “The Rifleman’s” son, Mark). Ice packs were placed under my arms, behind my knees, and behind my neck (all, places where there are larger blood vessels, hence, greater susceptibility to being cooled).

To me, it seemed the towels were being changed very frequently, as dictated by the degree of my fever. But I don’t recall seeing steam in the room, so my temperature wasn’t high enough to warm the wet towels that much (or, gosh forbid, dry them).

It’s often said what a relief is felt when a fever breaks into sweat! On that hospital night, when I began to sweat, it was like life returning! The only other times I’ve had that same feeling was a night at my aunt’s North Wilkesboro home when I was a student at Appalachian, and when I later sang a “feverish” Christmastime aria at Danville’s Mount Vernon United Methodist Church in a choir made up of Main Street church choirs. But in both of those situations, it wasn’t the cold, but heat: the weight and heat of several homemade quilts at my aunt’s, and the heat of a choir robe (along with the physical state of “being revved-up” while singing a solo) which brought the relieving sweat to my hot brow (and body!).

In a couple of days, I felt up to going down to the little children’s entertainment room, which had a few toys and a television. Tennessee Ernie Ford had a daytime TV show; and at show’s end, when he spoke to “The little pea pickers,” I naturally assumed he was speaking to me!

The doctor called my sickness a “blood virus;” a term which I’ve often thought may have been used in the same catch-all fashion as is “gastroenteritis” for any ailment involving the gastrointestinal system.

There is one scene of my fifth grade, post-Christmas “night of fever” which never leaves me.

Following the breaking of my fever, I had slept a while, then awakened while it was still dark. My father, Bernard Williams, was sitting in a chair, his head and shoulders in a gentle nod.

I’ve wondered since then if he were praying for my health, or just catching a nap? I couldn’t see his eyes, as the room was mostly dark.

But come to think of it, I guess I’ll never know; since his head would have been bowed and his eyes closed in either case.