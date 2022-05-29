Community viewpoint: It's time for a third major party

My parents were raised during the Great Depression and share-cropped on a tobacco farm in Callands.

They were staunch Democrats in the tradition of Roosevelt, Truman and Kennedy.

They “tried” teaching me to work hard, pay my debts ahead of everything else, respect others, love our country (my dad had fought with the 3rd Army from Normandy to Germany during World War II) and to “always vote Democrat.”

Why? Because the Democrats were “for the poor folks!” Therefore, when I came of age in the mid-60s, I registered as a proud Democrat.

From there it was four years at Virginia Tech, which I paid for via farm work, working the Martinsville furniture factories and borrowing money through the National Defense Student Loan Program, every cent of which I paid back, by the way.

I continued voting for only Democrats. I went on to spend a couple of years in the military, still voting for Democrats. In the early 70s, my wife and I started a family and I began what turned out to be a 32-year career in the textile industry.

Up until 1980, my “vote Democrat” pattern continued. By that time we had two young children who were the “lights of our lives.”

Roe vs. Wade had become law several years earlier. Believing that life starts at conception, I was beginning to be bothered that abortion was being used far too often — not just to protect the mother’s heath or to give the victims of rape or incest a choice — but as just another form of birth control.

It also bothered me that more Democrats favored its too frequent use than Republicans. During the Carter years, inflation had skyrocketed and was affecting the poor worse than any other group. On top of the abortion and inflation issues, the military seemed to be in serious decline. There just seemed to be a general feeling of pessimism throughout our country.

“Because of the issues,” in 1980 — even though I thought Jimmy Carter a really fine man and at the risk of my family’s wrath — I voted for Ronald Reagan, a Republican. He was against most abortion, had what sounded to me like a good plan to stimulate the economy and deal with inflation, was in favor of a stronger military and seemed to be more positive about the country’s future potential.

His positions on the issues actually seemed to be to be more like those of Truman and Kennedy than that of Carter, the Democrat. For the most part, I was pleased with Reagan’s performance and since that time have tried to vote the issues — not party or personality — sometimes Republican, sometimes Democrat and sometimes Independent.

Having said all this I’ll try getting to the main point of this writing. I respect that many Independents, moderate Democrats and moderate Republicans are finding it more and more difficult to vote for any candidate in either major party, as I am.

Why? Because the far left extremists in the Democratic Party and the far right extremists in the Republican Party are having far too much influence over what positions party nominees must take on many of the issues in order to ever get their party’s nomination.

Just think about it.

Advocating abortion on demand any time before birth (this is a human life we’re talking about)? Defunding the police? Allowing open uncontrolled boarders (drugs, gangs, child sex offenders, terrorists — all crossing over regularly)? Sending 11 million plus law abiding immigrants, many of whom have been living and working here for years, back to where they came from? Treating hard working law abiding citizens differently just because of the color of their skin, their sexual orientation or how they choose to worship? Allowing millions of good jobs (many of which are closely aligned with national security) to be sent to other countries — especially China?) Depending on other countries to produce critical lifesaving medications needed daily by American citizens? Allowing our country to be dependent on other nations for energy needs when we have the resources and technology to be energy independent?

Really? The list goes on and on. Just think about it. This is our country we’re talking about.

To me it’s gotten almost to the point where if you vote, rather than vote for the best candidate — insofar as the issues are concerned — you have to vote for the “least worst” candidate. (That is which candidate has the least number of extreme right wing or extreme left wing positions in their party’s platform.

Maybe it’s time for a third major party in this country — one that is made up of Independents, moderate Democrats and moderate Republicans — who just might be able to come together, respect differences on issues, compromise, put “country ahead of politics” and solve some of our problems. Maybe it could be called the “Common Sense” party or has that term now become “politically incorrect?”

Reynolds is a resident of Callands.