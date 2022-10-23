 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
COMMUNITY VIEWPOINT

Community viewpoint: Leave the names as they are

After reading the ridiculous news that the Biden administration is making plans to change the names of several Army bases, I felt compelled to comment.

I have one word for this: ludicrous. The woke madness going on in our country is very sickening and it’s getting worse by the day. The Biden administration is taking our country down the toilet right in front of us. It’s very sad and pathetic matter indeed.

The woke leftists are seemingly attempting to erase history by doing this, well, I have news for them. History cannot be erased. It is simply history. They’ve already attacked history by removing most of the Confederate monuments throughout the country wherever they can, trying to make history “disappear.” What a ridiculous idea.

History is important, and removing statues or changing names of these military bases will do nothing but prove how ridiculous the left-wing movement has become, and it’s getting worse by the day. What’s next on their agenda? Renaming colleges and universities, streets and bridges, and more sports teams? Give me a break.

Where does the madness end? To waste all this money (an updated cost estimate is now up to $21 million and could easily get more expensive) changing these Army base names is so ridiculous. With all the serious issues plaquing our nation — a huge border crisis, hyperinflation and crime, just to name a few — and Biden and his cronies see this as a priority?

Speaking of the border crisis, fentanyl is now the leading cause of death for our 18 to 39 year olds. The feckless Biden is responsible for these deaths, do not doubt me. Fentanyl is pouring across the border each and every day just like all the unwanted thousands of migrants. China has taught the drug cartels how to make fentanyl and/or bring it in from China. The leftist media never mentions this, so most people in the United States are clueless to this. The military base name changes pale in comparison to this crisis.

Issues that help to sow chaos into society to undermine any cohesiveness that remains in our country’s abysmally functioning system of government, and to destroy us from within using techniques that inflict thousands of small cuts and bruises is the easiest, and best way to intentionally cause us to all fall together as a nation.

This is a process that has been long planned out by the left with the benefit of being able to be guided, or redirected as needed, to have the most devastating effects to this country as possible. The ridiculous planned Army base name changes are nothing more than the picking off of more low hanging fruit, and when combined with the advancing erasure of events, people and other significant historical references that are involved in our country’s past, it is just one more cut added to the thousands that are being sadly forced on our nation.

The planning starting long ago for implementation of the recent push to inflict thousands of cuts and bruises to this country from within, to the point that recovery would no longer become possible. From churning away in the shadows in the background for decades, recent shifts have placed these actions into overdrive, allowing operations hidden behind the curtains to come into full view.

There is a clear end-goal to be achieved by any means necessary; a goal that is being attempted on every front inside our country. This is all coming at us, in coordination, and those pulling the strings are pushing harder and harder, not stopping, come hell or high water.

This isn’t about only one, or two or three apples being picked from a tree in the orchard of America, so to speak. This is about the entire orchard having a hand on every remaining apple, waiting for the peak time to pick it for maximum impact for further destabilization. America’s orchard is being picked clean and it’s being picked fast.

America is the last great hope, and powerful groups believe it must be brought to heel by methods that have been utilized and proven successful throughout history. Will this country withstand the continuous onslaught from precise, organized and devious actions meant to fracture all of our once highly respected institutions?

Is the corruption too deep and widespread and the rot beyond repair? What is known, is to become correctly informed and standing strong is paramount, now more than ever. Our nation is the firewall standing between the founding principles that have made this country a bright beacon of hope for the entire world, and the terrifying implementation of global tyranny.

I, like many people I’ve spoken with, feel it’s utterly ridiculous and outrageous to change the names of these Army bases. Simply stated, leave the names as they are.

So goes America, so goes the world. God bless America.

Rigney is a resident of Danville.



