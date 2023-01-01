Community viewpoint: Looking back on a great year in Pittsylvania County

In Pittsylvania County, 2022 was a great year.

We collectively rebounded from the pandemic as we worked to make our county a better and safer place to live. Our new board started the year off by realigning the Fire & Rescue Commission thus giving equal representation to each supervisor. Throughout the year we worked hard to fund each and every fire and rescue organization. I want to personally thank all of our volunteers for their continued service and sacrifice.

With the hiring of Interim County Administrator Clarence Monday, he worked diligently with Kim Vanderhide to present to this board a balanced budget with no tax increase despite the continued effects of inflation. Clarence stayed with us for the majority of the year and did a great job as he led us through many trials. We are very grateful to him for his service.

Thanks to CARES and ARPA funds, we were able to purchase a variety of much needed equipment, and it allowed us to fund numerous projects in addition to offering bonuses to our volunteers and staff for their service during the pandemic.

A big portion of the ARPA funds was obligated to the improvement and expansion of internet throughout the county. We teamed up with our school system to assure that one day reliable internet will be throughout our county.

Our landfill continues to be financially stable by generating revenue to pay for its expenses and capital improvements. We opened two new convenience centers with a third to be opened next year.

We invested in the expansion and remodeling of the Gretna Library as it’s being transformed into a real community center.

We approved to fund two much needed water lines, one in Bachelors Hall and the other in Chatham.

We named three separate bridges honoring trooper Henry Harmon, trooper Henry Brooks and deputy sheriff J. Holland Thomas Sr. May we never forget their sacrifice.

We supported increases in funding for our sheriff’s office to facilitate retention as well as to attract viable candidates for employment.

For the second year we supported an intern program which brought forth over 20 young individuals to work and learn which was such a tremendous benefit to the county.

We saw the expansion of Axxor and Aerofarms and welcomed Tyson Foods, Walraven, MEP, Stanton River Plastics, Tradesman Trucking and Commonwealth Home Health Care to our county just to name a few.

The national interest of our mega park continues to grow as we just barely lost a Hyundai plant to Savannah, Georgia. But don’t worry — there are other corporations equally interested in coming to our county.

Our Pet Center continues to provide humane services and quality of life to our four legged friends. The staff there provides such a wonderful service to pets and those who are looking for a fur covered companion.

We invested in Danville-Pittsylvania Community Services, Danville Community College and the Danville-Pittsylvania County Chamber of Commerce through its Rev-Up program designed to kick start new businesses.

We presented many resolutions remembering and honoring a variety of organizations and citizens. From the late Supervisors F.A. Keatts and Cory Harville to the late Sheriff Harold Plaster. We honored several athletics from baseball star Joe Mantily to racer Timothy Peters to the Tunstall High School Basketball and Volleyball teams just to name a few.

And sadly, we had to say goodbye to our colleague Jessie Barksdale who resigned from our board due to personal reasons. His seat was subsequently filled by our newest colleague, Robert Tucker.

In closing, I am very thankful for the opportunity that I’ve had to serve as the chairman of your board of supervisors as well as chairman of RIFA, the Regional Industrial Facilities Authority. Personally, I think collectively we’ve accomplished a great deal this year.

I look forward to serving you as we move forward with great excitement for what 2023 may hold.