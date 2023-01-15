Community viewpoint: Memories become decorations

Like the occurrence of an annual meteor shower, last month the Earth passed through that part of its orbit where it encountered Christmas again.

But since the whole solar system is constantly traveling 4.5 trillion miles a year, next year’s Christmas encounter will be 4.5 trillion miles from where we are now (same place in the orbit, though). This kind of adds a different perspective to the phrase: “Walk a mile in my shoes,” (with more than just you and your shoes being in motion).

Once again, the yards and houses of those who love to decorate looked appropriately festive! Some were simple. Some were elaborate. Each reflected its decorator’s pocketbook and creativity, with no fault to be found in either.

No matter what time of year, be it January or July, a lit candle in a window for a service member abroad, or even just some bare, stark bulb on a front porch can “spark” memories of when those windows, porches and yards were as “decked” as the halls!

The following are some of the remembered outdoor decorations of our recent Danville Christmas.

One older house had a wrap-around porch strung consisting of a simple string of red, green and blue bulbs. This string of lights followed each “bend” of the old porch, casting multiple colors and multiple shadows behind old porch rockers, columns and empty flower pots. The colors and shadows seemed to “photo doctor” any areas of paint-chipped wood, along with other blemishes from termite or decay.

The Community Holiday Light Show at Ballou Park, as usual, had the area adjacent its walking path decorated with themed electrical displays set up by various community organizations. Driving past after sunset, I was struck by what looked like a decorative, zig-zag line!

And since the park rests on a gently rising hill, someone gazing up from the bottom of that hill would see what resembled a “many-storied” decoration, narrowing at the top like a giant Christmas tree! When I viewed it from that vantage, I thought of one of those giant “singing Christmas trees” which some choral organizations annually put together. Thank the Lord I’ve never had to sing in one of these, especially in the “tree’s” nether regions! Perched there, I would, no doubt have an even greater appreciation of Alfred Hitchcock’s “Vertigo” (1958).

I drove past some houses which in past years had been covered with Christmas decorations, but which were now, undecorated and dark inside. There wasn’t even an indoor picture-window Christmas tree to light up both living room and front yard. Surprisingly, the present darkness served as a “contrasting” reminder of past seasonal splendor there.

Another house in that same vein once had a bright, electrically lit Christmas wreath placed about half-way up its massive chimney. But that house looks to be now vacant, the wreath gone, with no outside glow nor warmth from the hearth within.

And finally, there was an undecorated house within some woods by which I drove one evening. There were no outside Christmas decorations, and from what I could see, there were none within. But the house was inhabited, for in a window square shone a homogenous, low, beige light. Even though the light was weak and diffuse, it was enough to turn an unlit Christmas wreath hanging in that window into a Christmas wreath silhouette. The low beige light from that window managed to spread outside for a distance, turning the intervening pine trees into what looked like silhouettes of unlit Christmas trees.

Just as some children love the “hands-on” portion of a museum, here was my memory’s chance to be “mind-on!” Upon those bare silhouettes of wreath and pines my memory placed excerpts of the lights and decorations from my approximately seven decades of Christmases.

My memories had become decoration, too.